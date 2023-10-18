Long-established in the Insurance industry, Genworth Financial Inc (GNW, Financial) has enjoyed a stellar reputation. It has recently witnessed a daily gain of 3.55%, juxtaposed with a three-month change of 6.13%. However, fresh insights from the GF Score hint at potential headwinds. Notably, its diminished rankings in financial strength, growth, and valuation suggest that the company might not live up to its historical performance. Join us as we dive deep into these pivotal metrics to unravel the evolving narrative of Genworth Financial Inc.

Understanding the GF Score

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Based on the above method, GuruFocus assigned Genworth Financial Inc the GF Score of 67 out of 100, which signals poor future outperformance potential.

Genworth Financial Inc: A Snapshot

Genworth Financial is a diversified insurance holding company that provides various mortgage and life insurance products. The company has three main operating business segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The company's product portfolio includes various financial products such as traditional life insurance, mortgage insurance, fixed annuities, and variable annuities. Most of the revenue is generated by the company's U.S. life insurance segment that offers long-term care insurance, fixed annuity, and traditional life insurance products. The company earns most of its revenue in the United States.

Profitability Breakdown

Genworth Financial Inc's low Profitability rank can also raise warning signals. Genworth Financial Inc's Net Margin has declined over the past five years (445.07%), as shown by the following data: 2018: 1.51; 2019: 4.45; 2020: 2.17; 2021: 11.88; 2022: 8.22; .

Looking Ahead

Considering the company's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential underperformance. While Genworth Financial Inc has a strong history in the insurance industry, its current GF Score suggests that it may struggle to maintain this performance in the future. This analysis serves as a reminder of the importance of thorough research and consideration when investing.

