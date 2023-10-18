ACM Research Inc (ACMR, Financial) has been making waves in the stock market with a remarkable 14.94% gain over the past week and a staggering 58.54% surge over the past three months. This impressive performance has caught the attention of investors and market analysts alike, prompting a closer look at the factors driving this upward trajectory. Let's delve into the details of ACMR's recent performance, its business operations, and its financial health to understand the reasons behind its soaring stock price.

ACM Research Inc: A Brief Overview

ACM Research Inc is a US-based company operating in the semiconductors industry. The company is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and selling single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which is used by semiconductor manufacturers in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants, and other random defects to improve product yield, in fabricating integrated circuits, or chips. The company's innovative solutions have positioned it as a key player in the industry, contributing to its robust market capitalization of $1.22 billion.

ACMR's Stock Performance and Valuation

ACMR's stock price currently stands at $20.4, a significant increase from its previous levels. The GF Value, defined by GuruFocus.com, calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates. ACMR's current GF Value is $57.03, indicating that the stock is significantly undervalued. This is a notable change from the past GF Value of $64.6, which suggested a possible value trap. This shift in valuation underscores the company's improved financial performance and growth prospects.

Profitability Analysis

ACMR's profitability rank of 8/10 indicates a high level of profitability, better than 80.19% of 954 companies in the same industry. The company's operating margin of 19.00%, ROE of 9.95%, ROA of 5.49%, and ROIC of 9.78% further attest to its strong profitability. Over the past 10 years, ACMR has demonstrated consistent profitability, with 7 years of profitability, better than 50.73% of 889 companies.

Growth Prospects

ACMR's growth rank of 10/10 suggests strong growth potential. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 47.00%, 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 31.10%, and future 3-Year to 5-Year Total Revenue Growth Rate of 26.79% indicate robust growth. Furthermore, the company's EPS without NRI Growth Rate of 21.40% over the past three years underscores its earnings growth potential.

Top Holders of ACMR Stock

HOTCHKIS & WILEY and Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) are the top two holders of ACMR stock, holding 1.52% and 0.02% of the shares respectively. Their investment in ACMR reflects their confidence in the company's growth prospects and financial health.

Competitive Landscape

ACM Research Inc operates in a competitive industry, with key competitors including Ichor Holdings Ltd, Indie Semiconductor Inc, and Veeco Instruments Inc. Despite the competition, ACMR's market capitalization of $1.22 billion surpasses that of Ichor Holdings Ltd and Indie Semiconductor Inc, and is close to Veeco Instruments Inc's market cap, reflecting its strong market position.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ACM Research Inc's impressive stock performance, robust profitability, and strong growth prospects make it an attractive investment option. The company's significant undervaluation according to its GF Value further enhances its investment appeal. However, investors should also consider the competitive landscape and the inherent risks associated with investing in the semiconductors industry. As always, thorough research and careful analysis are crucial before making any investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.