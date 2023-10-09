Insider Sell: CFO Gina Mastantuono Sells 386 Shares of ServiceNow Inc

On October 9, 2023, Gina Mastantuono, the Chief Financial Officer of ServiceNow Inc (NOW, Financial), sold 386 shares of the company. This move is part of a broader trend of insider selling at ServiceNow Inc, which we will explore in more detail below.

Gina Mastantuono is a seasoned financial executive with a wealth of experience in the technology sector. As CFO of ServiceNow Inc, she is responsible for the company's global finance organization, including accounting, treasury, tax, investor relations, audit, and real estate functions. Her role is crucial in shaping the company's financial strategy and ensuring its financial health.

ServiceNow Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based services that automate enterprise IT operations. The company's service includes a suite of applications built on its proprietary platform that automates workflow and integrates related business processes. ServiceNow specializes in IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), and IT Business Management (ITBM) applications.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 9,512 shares and purchased 0 shares. This recent sale of 386 shares is part of this broader trend. The insider's selling activities can often provide valuable insights into their view of the company's future prospects.

1712136053541892096.png

The insider transaction history for ServiceNow Inc shows a total of 76 insider sells over the past year, with no insider buys. This could suggest that insiders at the company see the stock as overvalued, prompting them to sell their shares.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of ServiceNow Inc were trading for $554.89 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $113.13 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 80.06, which is higher than the industry median of 26.77 but lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

1712136079492050944.png

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance, ServiceNow Inc is significantly undervalued. With a price of $554.89 and a GuruFocus Value of $806.40, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.69.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sale of shares might raise some eyebrows, the company's strong financials and the fact that it is significantly undervalued according to the GuruFocus Value suggest that ServiceNow Inc remains a solid investment opportunity.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

