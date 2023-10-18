Ownership and Performance Analysis: Tidewater Inc (TDW)

Unraveling the Institutional and Insider Ownership Trends of Tidewater Inc

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago

Tidewater Inc (TDW, Financial), a leading provider of offshore service vessels and marine support services to the global offshore energy industry, operates a diversified fleet of marine service vessels. The company's vessels and associated vessel services support all phases of offshore exploration, field development, and production. With a significant portion of its revenue derived from West Africa, Tidewater Inc has sparked keen interest among investors due to its recent market performance and ownership trends.

A Closer Look at Tidewater Inc's Market Performance

As of the latest available data, Tidewater Inc (TDW, Financial) has an outstanding share count of 52.67 million. Institutional ownership stands at 30.73 million shares, constituting 58.35% of the total shares. Meanwhile, insiders hold 1.79 million shares, accounting for 3.39% of the total share count.

1712136146970013696.png

Tidewater Inc experienced a decline of about 8.03% in its stock value over the past week. As of Oct 11 2023, the stock fell by 0.26%, contrasting with its three-month return of 15.86. The company's market cap rose to $2.82 billion in the most recent quarter from $2.24 billion in the preceding one.

Income Breakdown of Tidewater Inc

1712136062064717824.png

Institutional Ownership and Key Players

Tidewater Inc's institutional ownership history reveals the levels of trust and confidence that major players have in the company's future. As of 2023-09-30, Tidewater Inc's institutional ownership level is 58.35%, up from 57.94% as of 2023-06-30 but down from 82.09% from a year ago.

1712136086957912064.png

Among the most significant stakeholders, the top fund managers owning chunks of Tidewater Inc's stock are Third Avenue Management (Trades, Portfolio), Third Avenue Value Fund (Trades, Portfolio), and HOTCHKIS & WILEY (Trades, Portfolio), with 2.09%, 1.33%, and 0.34% of shares outstanding respectively.

Delving into Earnings: Past and Future

Over the past three years, Tidewater Inc's Ebitda growth averaged 0% per year, which is worse than 0% of 821 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. Looking forward, the estimated earnings growth for Tidewater Inc is 0% per year, lower than the earnings growth of 49.1% during the past three years.

Insider Ownership and Activities

Insider ownership offers insights into the convictions of the company's board directors and C-level employees. Tidewater Inc's insider ownership is approximately 3.39% as of 2023-08-31, compared to insider ownership of 3.87% from a year ago, reflecting the decreased faith of those intimately familiar with the company's operations.

Recent insider trades provide a nuanced view of this sentiment. During the past three months, Tidewater Inc had 2 insider sell transactions and 6 insider buy transactions.

1712136110005612544.png

Next steps

In the ever-evolving realm of stocks, understanding the nuances of ownership and earnings is critical. Tidewater Inc's recent dip is a case study in how major players react to market shifts, and their movements offer crucial insights for potential investors. As always, a holistic view, combining both past performance and future projections, remains key to sound investment decisions.

Screen for stocks with high Insider Cluster Buys using the following page: https://www.gurufocus.com/insider/cluster.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.