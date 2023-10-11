On October 11, 2023, Robert Aflatooni, Chief Information Officer of Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR, Financial), sold 1,259 shares of the company. This move comes amidst a year where the insider has sold a total of 1,259 shares and purchased none.

But who is Robert Aflatooni? Aflatooni is the Chief Information Officer of Dollar Tree Inc, a leading operator of discount variety stores in the United States. With a vast experience in the retail industry, Aflatooni plays a crucial role in the company's digital transformation and IT strategy.

Dollar Tree Inc operates over 15,000 stores across the 48 contiguous states and five Canadian provinces. The company offers a broad and evolving assortment of merchandise such as consumable products, variety categories, seasonal goods, and imports at the fixed price of $1.00.

The insider's recent sell has raised some eyebrows, especially considering the company's current valuation and the recent insider trading trends.

Over the past year, there have been 3 insider buys and 2 insider sells at Dollar Tree Inc. The insider's recent sell is a deviation from the trend, which could signal a change in the company's outlook or the insider's perception of the company's future performance.

On the day of the insider's sell, Dollar Tree Inc's shares were trading at $107.03, giving the company a market cap of $23.29 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 19.46, higher than the industry median of 16.92 but lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

Despite the insider's sell, Dollar Tree Inc appears to be significantly undervalued based on its GF Value. With a price of $107.03 and a GuruFocus Value of $152.79, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.7.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

While the insider's sell might raise some concerns, the company's undervalued status and the overall insider trading trend suggest that Dollar Tree Inc could still be a good investment. However, investors should always conduct their own research and consider other factors before making investment decisions.

