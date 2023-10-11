Insider Sell: Robert Aflatooni Sells 1,259 Shares of Dollar Tree Inc

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On October 11, 2023, Robert Aflatooni, Chief Information Officer of Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR, Financial), sold 1,259 shares of the company. This move comes amidst a year where the insider has sold a total of 1,259 shares and purchased none.

But who is Robert Aflatooni? Aflatooni is the Chief Information Officer of Dollar Tree Inc, a leading operator of discount variety stores in the United States. With a vast experience in the retail industry, Aflatooni plays a crucial role in the company's digital transformation and IT strategy.

Dollar Tree Inc operates over 15,000 stores across the 48 contiguous states and five Canadian provinces. The company offers a broad and evolving assortment of merchandise such as consumable products, variety categories, seasonal goods, and imports at the fixed price of $1.00.

The insider's recent sell has raised some eyebrows, especially considering the company's current valuation and the recent insider trading trends.

1712266047739981824.png

Over the past year, there have been 3 insider buys and 2 insider sells at Dollar Tree Inc. The insider's recent sell is a deviation from the trend, which could signal a change in the company's outlook or the insider's perception of the company's future performance.

On the day of the insider's sell, Dollar Tree Inc's shares were trading at $107.03, giving the company a market cap of $23.29 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 19.46, higher than the industry median of 16.92 but lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

Despite the insider's sell, Dollar Tree Inc appears to be significantly undervalued based on its GF Value. With a price of $107.03 and a GuruFocus Value of $152.79, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.7.

1712266066345914368.png

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

While the insider's sell might raise some concerns, the company's undervalued status and the overall insider trading trend suggest that Dollar Tree Inc could still be a good investment. However, investors should always conduct their own research and consider other factors before making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.