Co-CEO Leagh Turner Sells 6,000 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc

Author's Avatar
19 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On October 9, 2023, Leagh Turner, Co-CEO of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY, Financial), sold 6,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a larger trend for the insider, who over the past year has sold a total of 69,084 shares and purchased none.

Leagh Turner is a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in the technology sector. As Co-CEO of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, she plays a pivotal role in the company's strategic direction and growth. Her insider trading activities, therefore, are of significant interest to investors and market watchers.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc is a global human capital management software company. Its flagship cloud HCM platform provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The company's platform is used by organizations, regardless of their size or complexity, to optimize management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing their people.

The insider transaction history for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc shows a clear trend of insider selling. Over the past year, there have been 36 insider sells and no insider buys. This trend is illustrated in the following image:

1712287173224493056.png

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc were trading for $70.99 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $11.69 billion.

The GuruFocus Value of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc is $100.94, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.7. This suggests that the stock is modestly undervalued. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The GF Value is illustrated in the following image:

1712287199027851264.png

The relationship between insider selling and stock price can be complex. While it's common to interpret insider selling as a negative signal, it's important to remember that insiders may sell shares for a variety of reasons unrelated to their outlook on the company's future performance. In the case of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, the consistent insider selling over the past year, coupled with the stock's modest undervaluation, suggests that further analysis may be warranted to understand the full picture.

As always, investors are advised to conduct their own thorough research before making any investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.