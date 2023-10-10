Insider Sell: Steven Collis Sells 25,000 Shares of Cencora Inc (COR)

1 hours ago
On October 10, 2023, Steven Collis, Chairman, President & CEO of Cencora Inc (COR, Financial), sold 25,000 shares of the company. This move comes as part of a series of transactions made by the insider over the past year.

Steven Collis is a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in the healthcare industry. As the Chairman, President & CEO of Cencora Inc, he has been instrumental in guiding the company's strategic direction and growth. His insider trades provide valuable insights into the company's performance and future prospects.

Cencora Inc is a leading provider of healthcare services and solutions. The company leverages its extensive network and innovative technology to deliver high-quality, cost-effective care to patients across the globe. With a market cap of $37.46 billion, Cencora Inc is a significant player in the healthcare sector.

Over the past year, Steven Collis has sold a total of 198,412 shares and purchased 0 shares. This trend indicates a bearish sentiment from the insider, which could be a signal for investors to reassess their positions in the stock.

The insider transaction history for Cencora Inc shows a total of 0 insider buys and 31 insider sells over the past year. This trend suggests that insiders may be taking profits or have concerns about the company's future performance.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Cencora Inc were trading at $185.08, giving the stock a market cap of $37.46 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 22.90, which is higher than the industry median of 17.93 and the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be overvalued.

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, Cencora Inc is modestly overvalued. The stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.13, with a price of $185.08 and a GuruFocus Value of $164.23.

In conclusion, the insider's recent sell of 25,000 shares could be a signal for investors to reassess their positions in Cencora Inc. The stock appears to be modestly overvalued, and the insider transaction history suggests a bearish sentiment. However, investors should also consider other factors, such as the company's financial health and market conditions, before making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
