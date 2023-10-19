Byrna Technologies Inc (BYRN) Reports Fiscal Q3 2023 Results: Revenue and Net Loss

Byrna Technologies Inc (BYRN) reports a decrease in net revenue and an increase in net loss for Q3 2023

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Net revenue for Q3 2023 was $7.1 million, a decrease from $12.4 million in Q3 2022
  • Net loss for Q3 2023 was $(4.1) million, an increase from $(1.5) million for Q3 2022
  • Cash and cash equivalents at August 31, 2023 totaled $13.7 million
  • Byrna CEO Bryan Ganz comments on the company's performance and future strategies
Article's Main Image

Byrna Technologies Inc (BYRN, Financial), a personal defense technology company, released its fiscal third quarter (Q3 2023) results on October 12, 2023. The company reported a decrease in net revenue and an increase in net loss compared to the same period in the previous year.

Financial Performance

Byrna Technologies Inc (BYRN, Financial) reported a net revenue of $7.1 million for Q3 2023, a decrease from $12.4 million in Q3 2022. The decrease in revenue is primarily attributed to challenges in the Company’s direct-to-consumer (DTC) marketing efforts, resulting from advertising bans on Meta and Google platforms, and reduced international sales to South Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

The company's gross profit for Q3 2023 was $3.2 million (45% of net revenue), a decrease from $6.9 million (55% of net revenue) for Q3 2022. The decrease in gross margin is primarily due to $0.6 million of charges to costs of goods sold for inventory write-downs and additions to reserves for excess and obsolete inventory recorded during Q3 2023.

Operating expenses for Q3 2023 were $7.3 million, a decrease from $8.3 million for Q3 2022. The decrease in operating expenses was primarily due to reduced marketing spend and ongoing cost management efforts.

Net loss for Q3 2023 was $(4.1) million, an increase from $(1.5) million for Q3 2022. The increase in net loss was primarily due to the decrease in revenue.

Management Commentary

Altered dynamics in our social media marketing landscape presented significant challenges in our direct-to-consumer marketing efforts, resulting in what we expect to be a temporary dip in our overall sales this quarter. In response, we have taken swift and comprehensive actions to address these hurdles and test new strategies," said Byrna CEO Bryan Ganz.

Ganz also mentioned the company's plans to expand its radio presence and influencer strategy to enhance market reach. He highlighted the company's robust balance sheet with over $13.7 million in cash and cash equivalents and no debt, which provides flexibility in exploring new marketing channels and strategic investment in key areas of the business.

Financial Tables

The company's financial tables provide a detailed breakdown of its performance, including net revenue, cost of goods sold, gross profit, operating expenses, and net loss for the three and nine months ended August 31, 2023 and 2022. The tables also provide a comprehensive view of the company's balance sheet as of August 31, 2023, and November 30, 2022.

Byrna Technologies Inc (BYRN, Financial) continues to navigate the challenges in its marketing landscape while maintaining a strong financial position. The company's focus remains on maintaining a robust cash flow trajectory as it moves forward.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.