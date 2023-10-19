Fastenal Co (FAST) Q3 2023 Earnings: Solid Performance Despite Market Challenges

Fastenal Co (FAST) reports a 2.4% increase in net sales and 3.8% increase in net earnings for Q3 2023

2 hours ago
Summary
  • Fastenal Co (FAST) reported Q3 2023 net sales of $1,845.9 million, up 2.4% from Q3 2022.
  • Net earnings for the quarter were $295.5 million, a 3.8% increase from the same period last year.
  • Diluted net earnings per share increased by 4.1% to $0.52.
  • Operating income for the quarter was $386.7 million, a 2.0% increase from Q3 2022.
Article's Main Image

Fastenal Co (FAST, Financial), a leading wholesale distributor of industrial and construction supplies, released its Q3 2023 earnings report on October 12, 2023. Despite facing market challenges, the company demonstrated solid performance with a 2.4% increase in net sales and a 3.8% increase in net earnings compared to the same period last year.

Financial Performance Overview

Fastenal Co (FAST, Financial) reported Q3 2023 net sales of $1,845.9 million, a 2.4% increase from $1,802.4 million in Q3 2022. The company's daily sales rate (DSR) grew by 4.0% compared to the same period last year.

Net earnings for the quarter were $295.5 million, up 3.8% from $284.6 million in Q3 2022. Diluted net earnings per share also increased by 4.1% to $0.52 from $0.50 in the same period last year.

Operating income for the quarter was $386.7 million, a 2.0% increase from $379.2 million in Q3 2022. The operating income as a percentage of net sales remained unchanged at 21.0%.

Key Financial Highlights

Fastenal Co (FAST, Financial) reported gross profit of $847.6 million for Q3 2023, up 2.6% from $826.5 million in Q3 2022. The gross profit as a percentage of net sales remained stable at 45.9%.

Operating and administrative expenses for the quarter were $460.9 million, a 3.0% increase from $447.3 million in Q3 2022. These expenses represented 25.0% of net sales, slightly up from 24.8% in the same period last year.

The company's net interest expense was $1.3 million in Q3 2023, significantly lower than $3.9 million in Q3 2022. The decrease was attributed to higher interest income and lower interest expense.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Fastenal Co (FAST, Financial) generated operating cash flow of $388.1 million in Q3 2023, a 50.5% increase from Q3 2022. The company's total debt was $260.0 million at the end of Q3 2023, down from $555.0 million at the end of Q3 2022.

Market Performance and Future Outlook

Despite softer end market demand on manufacturing customers and lower revenues to construction and reseller customers, Fastenal Co (FAST, Financial) experienced higher unit sales in Q3 2023. This was primarily due to growth at its Onsite locations, particularly those opened in the last two years.

Looking ahead, based on the signings in the first nine months of 2023, the company expects to sign approximately 350 new Onsite locations for the full year of 2023.

For more detailed information, please visit the Fastenal Company Investor Relations Website at https://investor.fastenal.com/events.cfm.

