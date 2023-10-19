Unveiling KLA (KLAC)'s True Worth: A Comprehensive Guide to Its Market Value

Is KLA Corp (KLAC) fairly valued? Let's dive deep into its intrinsic value and market performance to find out.

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

With a daily gain of 3.31%, a three-month gain of 6.63%, and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 24.09, KLA Corp (KLAC, Financial) has been garnering attention in the stock market. But is the stock fairly valued? This article seeks to answer this question by presenting a comprehensive valuation analysis. Let's delve into the financials and performance of KLA.

Company Overview

KLA designs and manufactures yield-management and process-monitoring diagnostic and control systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm's laser-scanning products are used for wafer qualification, process monitoring, and equipment monitoring. KLA also provides inspection tools and systems for optical metrology and e-beam metrology. With a current stock price of $498.62, KLA Corp (KLAC, Financial) has a market cap of $68 billion. But how does this compare to its GF Value?

1712475820058013696.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that estimates the current intrinsic value of a stock. This value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line serves as a guide to the stock's ideal fair trading value.

According to the GF Value, KLA (KLAC, Financial) appears to be fairly valued. The GF Value estimates the stock's fair value at $475.01, considering historical multiples, internal adjustments based on past business growth, and future performance estimates. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it may be overvalued, indicating poor future returns. Conversely, if it's significantly below the GF Value Line, the stock may be undervalued, suggesting high future returns.

Given that KLA is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

1712475792585322496.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength can lead to a higher risk of permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy its stock. A great starting point is looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. KLA has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.54, which is worse than 77.32% of 904 companies in the Semiconductors industry. GuruFocus ranks KLA's overall financial strength at 6 out of 10, indicating that it is fair.

1712475849904680960.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially those that have shown consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. KLA has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years. Its operating margin of 38.06% is better than 96.86% of 954 companies in the Semiconductors industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks KLA's profitability as strong.

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. KLA's average annual revenue growth is 26.8%, ranking better than 80.55% of 874 companies in the Semiconductors industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth is 40.6%, ranking better than 72.9% of 775 companies in the Semiconductors industry.

Return on Invested Capital vs. Weighted Average Cost of Capital

Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. In contrast, the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. Ideally, the ROIC should be higher than the WACC. For the past 12 months, KLA's ROIC is 37.17, and its cost of capital is 12.74.

1712475873912877056.png

Conclusion

Overall, KLA (KLAC, Financial) stock appears to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 72.9% of 775 companies in the Semiconductors industry. To learn more about KLA stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.