Presto Automation Inc (PRST) Announces FY2023 Financial Results

Major Existing Shareholder Increases Ownership, Interim CFO Appointed, and Inclusion in Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Presto Automation Inc (PRST) reported financial results for the full year ended June 30, 2023, in line with guidance.
  • The company announced an increased ownership commitment from a major existing shareholder and the appointment of a new interim CFO.
  • Presto's AI solution, Presto Voice™, has gained significant traction in the market, with an estimated annual revenue opportunity of $17 million.
  • The company has been included in the broad-market Russell 3000 Index and small-cap Russell 2000 Index for 2023.
Article's Main Image

On October 10, 2023, Presto Automation Inc (PRST, Financial), a provider of enterprise-grade AI and automation solutions to some of the nation's largest restaurant brands, released its FY2023 financial results. The company also announced an increased ownership commitment from a major existing shareholder, the appointment of a new interim CFO, and its inclusion in the broad-market Russell 3000 Index and small-cap Russell 2000 Index for 2023.

Company Performance and Challenges

CEO Xavier Casanova expressed delight at the significant market traction gained by Presto Voice™, the company's AI solution, in its first full fiscal year as a public company. He noted that while the company is still in the early stages of capitalizing on the significant market opportunity ahead, it is implementing a focused plan for success in the growing and dynamic market.

Financial Achievements

Presto announced that as of September 30, 2023, the locations of customers with which it has master service or pilot agreements and in which Presto Voice has not been installed represent an estimated annual revenue opportunity of approximately $17 million. Furthermore, the total locations of restaurant groups with whom they have master service or pilot agreements and in which Presto Voice has not been installed represent an estimated annual revenue opportunity of over $100 million.

Key Details from Financial Statements

The company's cash and cash equivalents were $3.3 million as of September 30, 2023. Presto also announced that one of its existing major shareholders, Cleveland Avenue, has agreed to increase its ownership in the company with a $3 million investment in Presto’s Common Stock at a price of $2.00 per share. The financing for its increased ownership is expected to close on or around October 16, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

Analysis on the Company's Performance

Despite the challenges faced in its first full fiscal year as a public company, Presto has shown resilience and adaptability. The significant traction gained by Presto Voice™ in the market and the estimated annual revenue opportunity it represents are promising signs for the company's future growth. The increased ownership commitment from a major existing shareholder and the appointment of a new interim CFO further strengthen the company's position.

Other Pertinent Details

Presto has joined the broad-market Russell 3000® Index and the small-cap Russell 2000® at the conclusion of the 2023 Russell Indexes annual reconstitution. Membership in the US all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000Ò Index or small-cap Russell 2000Ò Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.