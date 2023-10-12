Insider Sell: Ansys Inc President and CEO Ajei Gopal Sells 30,728 Shares

On October 12, 2023, Ajei Gopal, the President and CEO of Ansys Inc (ANSS, Financial), sold 30,728 shares of the company. This move is part of a trend observed over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 107,298 shares and made no purchases.

Ajei Gopal has been with Ansys Inc, a leading company in the field of engineering simulation software, since 2016. Under his leadership, the company has continued to innovate and expand its product portfolio, helping engineers solve complex design challenges across a wide range of industries.

Ansys Inc's software allows engineers to simulate and predict how their products will behave in real-world environments. This helps them to improve product performance, drive innovation, and reduce manufacturing costs. The company's solutions are used by more than 40,000 customers worldwide, including 96 of the top 100 industrial companies on the Fortune 500 list.

The insider's recent sell-off raises questions about the company's current valuation and future prospects. Let's delve deeper into the insider trading trends and the company's valuation to gain a better understanding.

1712619238906195968.png

The insider transaction history for Ansys Inc shows a clear trend of selling over the past year, with 12 insider sells and no insider buys. This could indicate that insiders believe the stock is currently overvalued, or it could simply be a result of personal financial planning.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Ansys Inc were trading for $305.35, giving the company a market cap of $26.096 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 50.11, significantly higher than the industry median of 26.82 and the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be overvalued compared to its peers and its own historical standards.

1712619260628496384.png

However, the GuruFocus Value of Ansys Inc is $385.73, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.79. This suggests that the stock is modestly undervalued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell-off and the high price-earnings ratio may raise some concerns, the GF Value suggests that Ansys Inc's stock is still undervalued. Investors should keep a close eye on the company's performance and future insider transactions to make informed investment decisions.

