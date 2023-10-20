BlackRock Science and Technology Trust's Dividend Analysis

Assessing Dividend Performance and Sustainability

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on 2023-10-31, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-10-13. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's delve into BlackRock Science and Technology Trust's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains, and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, in equity securities of science and technology companies.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust's Dividend History

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2014. Dividends are currently distributed on a monthly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, BlackRock Science and Technology Trust currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 9.20% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 9.20%. This suggests an expectation of same dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, BlackRock Science and Technology Trust's annual dividend growth rate was 19.50%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to 18.80% per year. Based on BlackRock Science and Technology Trust's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock as of today is approximately 21.77%.

Is BlackRock Science and Technology Trust's Dividend Sustainable?

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-06-30, BlackRock Science and Technology Trust's dividend payout ratio is 0.85, which may suggest that the company's dividend may not be sustainable.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks BlackRock Science and Technology Trust's profitability 2 out of 10 as of 2023-06-30, suggesting the dividend may not be sustainable. The company has reported net profit in 5 years out of the past 10 years.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust's Growth Metrics

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust's growth rank of 2 out of 10 suggests that the company has poor growth prospects and thus, the dividend may not be sustainable.

Conclusion

In conclusion, while BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a commendable dividend history and yield, its high payout ratio and low profitability and growth ranks raise concerns about the sustainability of its dividends. Investors should consider these factors before making investment decisions. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

