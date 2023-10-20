Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc's Dividend Analysis

An In-depth Look at the Dividend Performance and Sustainability of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc(MQY, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.04 per share, payable on 2023-11-01, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-10-13. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Incs dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc Do?

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The company's objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from U.S. federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company invests in Transportation, Health, Utilities, Education, Housing, and other sectors.

A Glimpse at Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc's Dividend History

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1992. Dividends are currently distributed on a monthly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 5.27% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 5.05%. This suggests an expectation of decrease dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc's annual dividend growth rate was -5.70%. Based on Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc stock as of today is approximately 5.27%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-01-31, Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc's dividend payout ratio is 0.00.

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc's profitability 2 out of 10 as of 2023-01-31, suggesting the dividend may not be sustainable. The company has reported net profit in 3 years out of past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc's growth rank of 2 out of 10 suggests that the company has poor growth prospects and thus, the dividend may not be sustainable.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc's revenue has increased by approximately 29.20% per year on average, a rate that outperforms than approximately 78.29% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc's earnings increased by approximately 74.50% per year on average, a rate that outperforms than approximately 91.19% of global competitors.

Next Steps

In conclusion, while Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc has a consistent dividend payment record, its current dividend yield, growth rate, payout ratio, and profitability rank suggest a potential decrease in dividend payments over the next 12 months. Furthermore, the company's growth rank and 3-year revenue growth rate indicate poor growth prospects. Therefore, investors should carefully consider these factors before making any investment decisions. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

