Adentra Inc's Dividend Analysis

Adentra Inc (HDIUF) recently announced a dividend of $0.13 per share, payable on 2023-10-27, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-10-13. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Adentra Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Adentra Inc Do?

Adentra Inc is a distributor of architectural products to fabricators, home centers, and professional dealers servicing the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction end markets. The company operates a network in North America of 86 facilities in the United States and Canada.

A Glimpse at Adentra Inc's Dividend History

Adentra Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2011. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. The company has increased its dividend each year since 2011, earning the distinction of being a dividend achiever. This honor is given to companies that have increased their dividend each year for at least the past 12 years.

Breaking Down Adentra Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Adentra Inc currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.81% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 1.84%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Adentra Inc's annual dividend growth rate was 16.10%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to 12.70% per year. However, over the past decade, Adentra Inc's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at an impressive 14.90%.

Based on Adentra Inc's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Adentra Inc stock as of today is approximately 3.29%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-06-30, Adentra Inc's dividend payout ratio is 0.14.

Adentra Inc's profitability rank of 9 out of 10 as of 2023-06-30 suggests good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

For the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Adentra Inc's growth rank of 9 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Adentra Inc's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Adentra Inc's revenue has increased by approximately 39.40% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 95.04% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Adentra Inc's earnings increased by approximately 74.80% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 90.43% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 44.20% outperforms approximately 94.05% of global competitors.

Conclusion

Based on the analysis, Adentra Inc's consistent dividend payments, impressive growth rate, low payout ratio, high profitability, and robust growth metrics indicate a sustainable and potentially increasing dividend in the future. These factors make Adentra Inc a compelling consideration for investors seeking consistent dividend income. However, as with any investment, further research is recommended.

