HarborOne Bancorp Inc's Dividend Analysis

Assessing the Dividend Performance and Sustainability of HarborOne Bancorp Inc

HarborOne Bancorp Inc(HONE, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.08 per share, payable on 2023-10-30, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-10-13. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into HarborOne Bancorp Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does HarborOne Bancorp Inc Do?

HarborOne Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company. The company is engaged in providing financial services like accepting deposits, lending loans, online and mobile banking, cash management, credit cards, money market accounts, and wealth management. The Company has two reportable segments: HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. The bank provides financial services to individuals and businesses online and through its 24 full-service branches located in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, one limited-service branch, and a commercial lending office in each of Boston, Massachusetts and Providence, Rhode Island.

A Glimpse at HarborOne Bancorp Inc's Dividend History

HarborOne Bancorp Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2020. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down HarborOne Bancorp Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, HarborOne Bancorp Inc currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.95% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 3.07%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Based on HarborOne Bancorp Inc's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of HarborOne Bancorp Inc stock as of today is approximately 2.95%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-06-30, HarborOne Bancorp Inc's dividend payout ratio is 0.34.

HarborOne Bancorp Inc's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks HarborOne Bancorp Inc's profitability 5 out of 10 as of 2023-06-30, suggesting fair profitability. The company has reported net profit in 9 years out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. HarborOne Bancorp Inc's growth rank of 5 out of 10 suggests that the company has a fair growth outlook.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and HarborOne Bancorp Inc's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. HarborOne Bancorp Inc's revenue has increased by approximately 13.80% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 79.53% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, HarborOne Bancorp Inc's earnings increased by approximately 43.20% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 92.71% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 50.40%, outperforms approximately 97.4% of global competitors.

Next Steps

In conclusion, HarborOne Bancorp Inc's solid dividend payments, impressive growth rate, sustainable payout ratio, and fair profitability and growth metrics indicate a promising future for its dividends. As the company continues to outperform a significant number of global competitors in terms of revenue and earnings growth, it remains an attractive option for investors seeking consistent and growing dividends. However, as with any investment, it's important to conduct thorough research and consider all relevant factors before making a decision.

