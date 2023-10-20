Blackrock Floating Rate Inc Stra Fd Inc's Dividend Analysis

Exploring the Dividend Performance and Sustainability of Blackrock Floating Rate Inc Stra Fd Inc (FRA, Financial)

Blackrock Floating Rate Inc Stra Fd Inc (FRA), a diversified closed-end management investment company based in the United States, recently announced a dividend of $0.12 per share, payable on 2023-10-31, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-10-13. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's delve into Blackrock Floating Rate Inc Stra Fd Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Blackrock Floating Rate Inc Stra Fd Inc Do?

Blackrock Floating Rate Inc Stra Fd Inc is committed to providing its shareholders with high current income and preservation of capital. The company achieves this through investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating-rate debt securities and instruments.

A Glimpse at Blackrock Floating Rate Inc Stra Fd Inc's Dividend History

Since 2003, Blackrock Floating Rate Inc Stra Fd Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record. Dividends are currently distributed on a monthly basis. The chart below showcases the annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Blackrock Floating Rate Inc Stra Fd Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

Blackrock Floating Rate Inc Stra Fd Inc currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 9.64% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 11.22%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

The company's dividend yield of 9.64% is near a 10-year high and outperforms 75.27% of global competitors in the Asset Management industry, indicating that the company's dividend yield is an attractive proposition for income investors.

Over the past three years, Blackrock Floating Rate Inc Stra Fd Inc's annual dividend growth rate was 1.90%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate increased to 3.30% per year. Based on the company's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Blackrock Floating Rate Inc Stra Fd Inc stock is approximately 11.34% as of today.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To gauge the sustainability of the dividend, it's crucial to examine the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio reveals the proportion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-06-30, Blackrock Floating Rate Inc Stra Fd Inc's dividend payout ratio is 0.64.

Blackrock Floating Rate Inc Stra Fd Inc's profitability rank is 2 out of 10 as of 2023-06-30, suggesting that the dividend may not be sustainable in the long term. The company has reported net profit in 5 years out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

For dividends to be sustainable, a company must exhibit robust growth metrics. Blackrock Floating Rate Inc Stra Fd Inc's growth rank of 2 out of 10 suggests that the company has poor growth prospects, which may impact the sustainability of its dividends.

Conclusion

While Blackrock Floating Rate Inc Stra Fd Inc's consistent dividend payment record and attractive yield are noteworthy, its low profitability and growth ranks raise concerns about the sustainability of its dividends. Investors should consider these factors when evaluating the company's dividend performance. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

