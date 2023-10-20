Why Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras's Stock Skyrocketed 14% in a Quarter

Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR, Financial), a Brazil-based integrated energy company, has seen a significant surge in its stock price over the past three months. The company's stock price has risen by 14.33%, from a modestly undervalued position three months ago to a fairly valued position today, according to the GF Value. The GF Value, defined by GuruFocus.com, calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates. This article will delve into the factors contributing to this impressive performance and provide an in-depth analysis of the company's operations, profitability, and growth prospects.

Unpacking Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras

Petrobras is a Brazil-based integrated energy company controlled by the Brazilian government. The company focuses on exploration and production for oil and gas in Brazilian offshore fields. Production in 2022 was 2.7 million barrels of oil equivalent a day (80% oil production), and reserves stood at 10.5 billion boe (85% oil). At year-end 2022, Petrobras operated 11 refineries in Brazil with capacity of 1.9 million barrels a day and distributes refined products and natural gas throughout Brazil. 1712833343684407296.png

Profitability Analysis

Petrobras has a profitability rank of 8/10, indicating a high level of profitability. The company's operating margin of 41.90% is better than 85.23% of companies in the industry. Similarly, its ROE, ROA, and ROIC, which stand at 40.28%, 15.91%, and 18.99% respectively, are all better than the majority of companies in the industry. Over the past 10 years, Petrobras has had 6 profitable years, which is better than 59.29% of companies in the industry. stock-financials%3F%26symbol%3DPBR%26type%3Drevenue?width=560&height=450&t=1697206285

Growth Prospects

Petrobras has a growth rank of 9/10, indicating strong growth. The company's 3-year and 5-year revenue growth rates per share are 28.80% and 17.50% respectively, both of which are better than the majority of companies in the industry. However, the company's future revenue and EPS growth rates are expected to decrease, with the total revenue growth rate estimated to be -10.61% and the EPS growth rate estimated to be -19.46%. stock-financials%3F%26symbol%3DPBR%26type%3Dtotal_debt?width=560&height=450&t=1697206320

Top Holders of Petrobras Stock

The top three holders of Petrobras stock are Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio), which holds 0.85% of shares, Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), who holds 0.27% of shares, and Howard Marks (Trades, Portfolio), who holds 0.12% of shares.

Competitive Landscape

Petrobras faces competition from several companies in the oil and gas industry. Its main competitors include Hebei Ruixing Gas Equipment Co Ltd, with a market cap of $66.540 million, Nanjing Tanker Corp, with a market cap of $2.13 billion, and Terrence Energy Co Ltd, with a market cap of $142.262 million.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Petrobras's stock performance, operations, and profitability, as well as the competitive landscape, suggest that the company has strong growth prospects. Despite the expected decrease in future revenue and EPS growth rates, the company's high profitability rank and impressive growth rank indicate that it has the potential to continue delivering value to its shareholders.

