UnitedHealth Group Inc's Meteoric Rise: Unpacking the 17% Surge in Just 3 Months

56 minutes ago

UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH, Financial) has seen a significant surge in its stock price over the past week and three months. The company's stock price has gained 1.96% over the past week and a whopping 16.98% over the past three months as of October 13, 2023. The current price of the stock stands at $541.75, with a market cap of $501.83 billion. The GF Value, defined by GuruFocus.com, calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates. The GF Value of UnitedHealth Group Inc is $569.48, compared to its past GF Value of $546.22 three months ago. This indicates that the stock is currently fairly valued, whereas it was modestly undervalued three months ago.

Introduction to UnitedHealth Group Inc

UnitedHealth Group Inc operates in the Healthcare Plans industry. The company is one of the largest private health insurers, providing medical benefits to about 53 million members globally, including 5 million outside the U.S. as of mid-2023. UnitedHealth has obtained massive scale in managed care as a leader in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans. The company's continued investments in its Optum franchises have created a healthcare services colossus that spans everything from medical and pharmaceutical benefits to providing outpatient care and analytics to both affiliated and third-party customers.1712833291180109824.png

Profitability Analysis of UnitedHealth Group Inc

UnitedHealth Group Inc has a Profitability Rank of 10/10 as of June 30, 2023, indicating a high level of profitability. The company's Operating Margin is 8.75%, better than 73.33% of the companies in the industry. The ROE is 27.14%, better than 78.95% of the companies in the industry. The ROA is 8.23%, better than 88.89% of the companies in the industry. The ROIC is 10.90%, better than 68.42% of the companies in the industry. The company has been profitable for the past 10 years, better than 92.86% of the companies in the industry.stock-financials%3F%26symbol%3DUNH%26type%3Drevenue?width=560&height=450&t=1697206271

Growth Analysis of UnitedHealth Group Inc

UnitedHealth Group Inc has a Growth Rank of 10/10, indicating a high level of growth. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 10.80%, better than 33.33% of the companies in the industry. The 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 10.30%, better than 42.86% of the companies in the industry. The Total Revenue Growth Rate (Future 3Y To 5Y Est) is 8.40%, better than 54.55% of the companies in the industry. The 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is 13.90%, better than 75% of the companies in the industry. The 5-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is 14.40%, better than 70% of the companies in the industry. The EPS Growth Rate (Future 3Y To 5Y Est) is 12.54%, better than 33.33% of the companies in the industry.stock-financials%3F%26symbol%3DUNH%26type%3Dtotal_debt?width=560&height=450&t=1697206307

Major Holders of UnitedHealth Group Inc Stock

The top three holders of UnitedHealth Group Inc stock are Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio), Dodge & Cox, and Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio). Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio) holds 6,101,339 shares, representing 0.66% of the total shares. Dodge & Cox holds 3,446,770 shares, representing 0.37% of the total shares. Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio) holds 1,794,275 shares, representing 0.19% of the total shares.

Competitors of UnitedHealth Group Inc

The top three competitors of UnitedHealth Group Inc are Elevance Health Inc (ELV, Financial), CVS Health Corp (CVS, Financial), and The Cigna Group (CI, Financial). Elevance Health Inc has a market cap of $109.43 billion, CVS Health Corp has a market cap of $92.91 billion, and The Cigna Group has a market cap of $90.16 billion.

Conclusion

In conclusion, UnitedHealth Group Inc has shown impressive stock performance, profitability, and growth. The company's stock price has surged significantly over the past three months, and it is currently fairly valued. The company has a high level of profitability and growth, and it has been profitable for the past 10 years. The company's stock is held by major holders such as Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio), Dodge & Cox, and Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio). The company faces competition from Elevance Health Inc, CVS Health Corp, and The Cigna Group. However, with its strong performance and growth, UnitedHealth Group Inc is well-positioned in the industry.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice.

