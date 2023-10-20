Unearthing The Cooper (COO)'s True Worth: A Comprehensive Examination of Its Market Value

Is The Cooper Companies Inc (COO) significantly undervalued? Delve into our in-depth analysis to discover its intrinsic value.

Author's Avatar
37 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

The Cooper (COO, Financial) has recently experienced a daily gain of 2.87%, though it has suffered a 3-month loss of -18.17%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 5.53, the question arises: is the stock significantly undervalued? This article presents a comprehensive valuation analysis of The Cooper to answer this question. We invite you to read on and explore the intrinsic value of this stock.

A Snapshot of The Cooper Companies Inc (COO, Financial)

The Cooper Companies is a leading eye care company in the U.S., operating two segments: CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision focuses on contact lens business, while CooperSurgical provides equipment related to reproductive care, fertility, and women's care. Comparing the stock price and the GF Value, an estimation of fair value, The Cooper appears to be significantly undervalued.

1712838227930443776.png

Unpacking the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line on our summary page provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded.

According to the GF Value, The Cooper's stock appears to be significantly undervalued. With its current price of $319.68 per share and a market cap of $15.80 billion, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

1712838201057538048.png

Examining The Cooper's Financial Strength

Investing in companies with weak financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy shares. The Cooper has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.05, ranking worse than 96.16% of 833 companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks The Cooper's financial strength as 6 out of 10, suggesting a fair balance sheet.

stock-financials?&symbol=COO&type=total_debt?width=560&height=450&t=1697207450

Profitability and Growth of The Cooper

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors. The Cooper has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Its operating margin is 14.25%, ranking better than 73.25% of 830 companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. The profitability of The Cooper is ranked 9 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is its growth. The average annual revenue growth of The Cooper is 7.8%, ranking better than 51.17% of 727 companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. However, the 3-year average EBITDA growth is 2.3%, ranking worse than 60.41% of 730 companies in the same industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) and weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is another way to assess its profitability. The ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. For the past 12 months, The Cooper's ROIC is 3.25, and its WACC is 9.38.

1712838412270104576.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of The Cooper (COO, Financial) appears to be significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks worse than 60.41% of 730 companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. To learn more about The Cooper stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.