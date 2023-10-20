Fortinet (FTNT): A Hidden Bargain or Overpriced? A Comprehensive Valuation Analysis

Unraveling the intrinsic value of Fortinet Inc (FTNT) to determine its true market worth

Author's Avatar
37 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Today, we delve into the valuation of Fortinet Inc (FTNT, Financial), a leading cybersecurity vendor. The company's stock has experienced a daily loss of -2.14% and a 3-month loss of -24.4%. Despite these losses, it boasts an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 1.33. The critical question we aim to answer is: Is Fortinet (FTNT) modestly undervalued? This comprehensive analysis will provide valuable insights into the company's valuation, guiding informed investment decisions.

A Snapshot of Fortinet Inc (FTNT, Financial)

Fortinet is a California-based platform-oriented cybersecurity vendor. The company's product offerings span network security, cloud security, zero-trust access, and security operations. With over 500,000 customers worldwide, Fortinet's primary revenue comes from its subscription and support-based business. As of October 13, 2023, the company's stock price stands at $56.76, with a market cap of $44.60 billion and sales of $5 billion.

1712838225153814528.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value, derived from historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line on our summary page provides an overview of the fair value that the stock should ideally be traded at. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

According to the GuruFocus Value calculation, Fortinet (FTNT, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued. This suggests that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth. At its current price of $56.76 per share and the market cap of $44.60 billion, Fortinet stock shows every sign of being modestly undervalued.

1712838199744720896.png

For a list of companies that may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk, check out these high-quality, low capex companies.

Fortinet's Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength carries a higher risk of permanent loss. Therefore, it's crucial to examine a company's financial strength before purchasing its stock. A great way to understand the financial strength of a company is by looking at its cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. Fortinet has a cash-to-debt ratio of 3.34, which is better than 53.28% of 2727 companies in the Software industry. The overall financial strength of Fortinet is 7 out of 10, indicating fair financial strength.

stock-financials?&symbol=FTNT&type=total_debt?width=560&height=450&t=1697207448

Profitability and Growth of Fortinet

Companies that have consistently been profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors. Higher profit margins usually indicate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Fortinet has been profitable for 10 out of the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had revenue of $5 billion and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.33. Its operating margin is 23.5%, which ranks better than 91.74% of 2759 companies in the Software industry. Overall, the profitability of Fortinet is ranked 9 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is its growth. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Fortinet is 30.4%, which ranks better than 84.52% of 2396 companies in the Software industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 37.7%, which ranks better than 83.08% of 1986 companies in the Software industry.

Comparing ROIC and WACC

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Fortinet's ROIC was 22.97, while its WACC came in at 12.4.

1712838398126911488.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of Fortinet (FTNT, Financial) shows every sign of being modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 83.08% of 1986 companies in the Software industry. To learn more about Fortinet stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.