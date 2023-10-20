Why Earthstone Energy Inc's Stock Skyrocketed 35% in a Quarter

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago

Earthstone Energy Inc (ESTE, Financial), an independent oil and natural gas development and production company, has seen a significant surge in its stock price over the past three months. The company's stock has gained 10.09% over the past week and a remarkable 35.20% over the past three months. This article will delve into the factors contributing to this impressive performance and provide an in-depth analysis of the company's financial health and growth prospects.

Stock Performance and Valuation

Earthstone Energy's stock price currently stands at $21.3, with a market capitalization of $2.26 billion. The company's GF Value, a measure of intrinsic value defined by GuruFocus.com, is $20.94. This figure is slightly lower than the stock's current price, indicating that the stock is fairly valued. Three months ago, the GF Value was $22.33, suggesting that the stock was significantly undervalued at that time. This undervaluation may have contributed to the stock's subsequent rally.

Company Overview

Earthstone Energy Inc operates in the Oil & Gas industry. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of onshore, crude oil and natural gas reserves. It is also active in corporate mergers and the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. The company's reserve portfolio consists of assets in the Midland Basin of West Texas, and the Eagle Ford Trend of South Texas. Its operations are all in the upstream segment of the oil and natural gas industry and are conducted onshore in the United States.1712849687498780672.png

Profitability Analysis

Earthstone Energy's Profitability Rank is 7/10, indicating strong profitability potential. The company's Operating Margin is 45.11%, better than 87.37% of 982 companies in the same industry. Its ROE is 29.03%, ROA is 11.96%, and ROIC is 18.29%, all of which are higher than industry averages. The company has been profitable for 6 out of the past 10 years, outperforming 59.29% of 953 companies.stock-financials%3F%26symbol%3DESTE%26type%3Drevenue?width=560&height=450&t=1697210180

Growth Prospects

Earthstone Energy's Growth Rank is 7/10, indicating strong growth potential. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 39.30%, and its 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 23.90%, both of which are higher than industry averages. The company's future total revenue growth rate estimate is 7.23%, better than 65.64% of 259 companies. Its 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is 522.70%, outperforming 99.71% of 691 companies.stock-financials%3F%26symbol%3DESTE%26type%3Dtotal_debt?width=560&height=450&t=1697210216

Major Shareholders

Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio), First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio), and Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) are the top three holders of Earthstone Energy Inc's stock. Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) holds 845,438 shares, representing 0.8% of the total shares. First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) holds 383,029 shares, accounting for 0.36% of the total shares. Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) holds 352,647 shares, representing 0.33% of the total shares.

Competitive Landscape

Earthstone Energy Inc's main competitors include Talos Energy Inc (TALO, Financial) with a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR, Financial) with a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, and Sitio Royalties Corp (STR, Financial) with a market capitalization of $1.99 billion.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Earthstone Energy Inc's impressive stock performance can be attributed to its strong profitability, robust growth prospects, and strategic operations in the oil and natural gas industry. The company's stock is currently fairly valued, suggesting that it may still offer investment value. However, as with any investment, potential investors should conduct thorough research and consider the company's financial health, growth prospects, and competitive landscape before making an investment decision.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.