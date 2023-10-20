Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA, Financial), a subsidiary holding company engaged in providing a subscription-based satellite radio service, is currently under the financial microscope. With an outstanding share count of 326.58 million, institutional ownership stands at 25.55 million shares, making up 7.83% of the total shares. Meanwhile, insiders hold 17.32 million shares, accounting for 5.3% of the total share count. This article delves into the stock's recent performance, institutional and insider ownership, and future prospects.

Over the past week, Liberty SiriusXM Group has experienced a decline of about 4.12% in its stock value. However, as of Oct 13, 2023, the stock rose by 0.77%, contrasting with its three-month return of 3.69%. The company's market cap has seen a rise to $7.87 billion in the most recent quarter from $6.74 billion in the preceding one, sparking keen interest in the company's ownership trends.

Institutional Ownership and Key Players

Liberty SiriusXM Group's institutional ownership history reveals the confidence that major players have in the company's future. As of 2023-09-30, the institutional ownership level is 7.83%, up from 7.03% as of 2023-06-30, though down from 11.17% from a year ago.

Among the most significant stakeholders, top fund managers owning chunks of Liberty SiriusXM Group's stock include Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio), Seth Klarman (Trades, Portfolio), and Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio), with 6.19%, 2.5%, and 0.13% of shares outstanding respectively.

Delving into Earnings: Past and Future

Over the past three years, Liberty SiriusXM Group's Ebitda growth averaged 24.2% per year. Looking forward, the estimated earnings growth for Liberty SiriusXM Group is 0% per year, lower than the earnings growth of 35.2% during the past three years.

Insider Ownership and Activities

Insider ownership offers insights into the convictions of the company's board directors and C-level employees. Liberty SiriusXM Group's insider ownership is approximately 5.3% as of 2023-08-31, reflecting the unchanged faith of those intimately familiar with the company's operations.

During the past three months, Liberty SiriusXM Group had 4 insider sell transactions and 1 insider buy transaction, providing a nuanced view of the sentiment among those with intimate knowledge of the company.

Next Steps

In the ever-evolving realm of stocks, understanding the nuances of ownership and earnings is critical. As always, a holistic view, combining both past performance and future projections, remains key to sound investment decisions. Will Liberty SiriusXM Group's recent dip and the subsequent reactions of major players offer crucial insights for potential investors?

