October 11, 2023

Dear Sequoia Fund shareholders:

For the third quarter of 2023, Sequoia Fund generated a negative return of 0.08% 1 net of fees, versus a negative 3.27% for the Standard and Poor’s 500 Index. For the year to date through September 30, Sequoia Fund generated a total return of 12.82% net of fees, versus 13.07% for the Index.

There was little activity in the portfolio this past quarter save for small trims in our holdings in CarMax (KMX, Financial) and Constellation Software (TSX:CSU, Financial). We discuss our portfolio in more detail in our Q3 video commentary, available next week on our website.

In response to the upcoming expiry of our existing lease, we’re excited to announce that we will be relocating our New York office to 45 Rockefeller Plaza before the end of the year. In the process, we have made a significant investment in the future of the firm. Our new space will be bigger, more modern, more functional and more collaborative, with amenities for our team that we see as central to attracting top-tier talent and maintaining a vibrant, world-class business and investing operation. We look forward to hosting you in our new space in the new year.

Finally, please save the date for our annual investor day that will take place on Thursday, May 16, 2024 in New York City. More details will follow in our year-end letter.

Sincerely,

The Ruane Cunniff (Trades, Portfolio) Investment Committee

Arman Gokgol-Kline John Harris Trevor Magyar D. Chase Sheridan

