2 hours ago
On October 11, 2023, Bruce Posey, the Chief Legal Officer of Qualys Inc (QLYS, Financial), sold 2,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a larger trend of insider selling at Qualys Inc, as we will explore in this article.

Bruce Posey has been with Qualys Inc for several years, serving as the Chief Legal Officer. In this role, he is responsible for overseeing all legal matters within the company. Over the past year, Posey has sold a total of 19,871 shares and has not purchased any shares.

Qualys Inc is a pioneer and leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions. The company's integrated suite of solutions helps businesses simplify security operations and lower the cost of compliance by delivering critical security intelligence on demand and automating the full spectrum of auditing, compliance, and protection for IT systems and web applications.

The insider transaction history for Qualys Inc shows a clear trend of insider selling. Over the past year, there have been 32 insider sells and no insider buys. This could be a signal to investors about the company's future prospects.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Qualys Inc were trading for $165 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $5.91 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 50.24, which is higher than the industry median of 26.76 but lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a price of $165 and a GuruFocus Value of $166.07, Qualys Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.99. This suggests that the stock is fairly valued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the insider's recent sell of Qualys Inc shares, along with the overall trend of insider selling at the company, could be a signal to investors. However, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.99, the stock appears to be fairly valued at the moment.

