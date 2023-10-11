Director Ann Bates Sells 16,061 Shares of United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI)

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On October 11, 2023, Director Ann Bates sold 16,061 shares of United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI, Financial). This move comes amidst a year where the insider has sold a total of 16,061 shares and purchased none.

Ann Bates is a key figure in the United Natural Foods Inc company. She serves as a Director, providing strategic guidance and oversight to the company's operations. United Natural Foods Inc is a leading distributor of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three main segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products.

The insider's recent sell has raised eyebrows in the financial community, prompting a closer look at the company's insider trading trends and their relationship with the stock price.

1713011878134870016.png

The insider transaction history for United Natural Foods Inc shows a total of 3 insider buys and 5 insider sells over the past year. This trend suggests a cautious sentiment among insiders, with sells outnumbering buys. However, it's important to note that insider trading is only one of many indicators investors should consider when evaluating a stock.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of United Natural Foods Inc were trading for $14.94 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $899.144 million. The price-earnings ratio stood at 43.91, significantly higher than the industry median of 16.66 and the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock is currently trading at a premium compared to its earnings.

1713011894106779648.png

However, when we consider the GuruFocus Value of $39.16, the stock appears to be significantly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.38. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell might raise some concerns, the stock's current valuation suggests that it might still be a good buy for value investors. As always, investors should conduct their own due diligence and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.