Yuexiu Property Co Ltd's Dividend Analysis

Understanding the Dividend Performance and Sustainability of Yuexiu Property Co Ltd

Yuexiu Property Co Ltd (YUPRF, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.23 per share, payable on 2023-11-21, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-10-16. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's delve into Yuexiu Property Co Ltd's dividend performance and evaluate its sustainability.

Overview of Yuexiu Property Co Ltd

Yuexiu Property Co Ltd operates in the real estate sector, with a significant focus on property development. The company's business is broadly classified into Property Development, Property Management, Property Investment, and Others segments. The Property Development segment contributes the majority of the revenue. The Property Investment segment is engaged in the leasing of properties and the Property Management segment provides property management services. Other segments derive revenue from real estate agencies and decoration services.

Dividend History of Yuexiu Property Co Ltd

Yuexiu Property Co Ltd has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2023, with dividends currently distributed bi-annually. The chart below shows annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Analysis of Yuexiu Property Co Ltd's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of now, Yuexiu Property Co Ltd has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.97% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 5.21%. This indicates an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Yuexiu Property Co Ltd's annual dividend growth rate was 7.50%. This rate increased to 11.90% per year over a five-year horizon. Over the past decade, the company's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 7.00%.

Based on Yuexiu Property Co Ltd's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of the company's stock as of today is approximately 5.21%.

Assessing Dividend Sustainability: Payout Ratio and Profitability

The sustainability of the dividend can be evaluated by looking at the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-06-30, Yuexiu Property Co Ltd's dividend payout ratio is 0.21.

Yuexiu Property Co Ltd's profitability rank of 8 out of 10 as of 2023-06-30, suggests good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

Yuexiu Property Co Ltd's growth rank of 8 out of 10 suggests good growth trajectory relative to its competitors. The company's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Yuexiu Property Co Ltd's revenue has increased by approximately 21.00% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 80.31% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Yuexiu Property Co Ltd's earnings increased by approximately 2.10% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 49.88% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 5.80%, outperforms approximately 55.57% of global competitors.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Yuexiu Property Co Ltd's consistent dividend payments, impressive dividend growth rate, sustainable payout ratio, and strong profitability and growth metrics make it an attractive stock for income-focused investors. The company's robust revenue model and solid earnings growth further enhance its prospects. However, as with any investment, it is crucial to conduct thorough research and consider various factors before making investment decisions.

