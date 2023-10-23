Globalstar Inc's Meteoric Rise: Unpacking the 29% Surge in Just 3 Months

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago

Globalstar Inc (GSAT, Financial), a leading telecommunications company, has seen a significant shift in its stock performance over the past few months. With a current market cap of $2.47 billion and a stock price of $1.35, the company has experienced a 4.29% decrease over the past week. However, the past three months have seen a remarkable 28.85% increase in the stock price. According to the GF Value, the stock is currently modestly undervalued at $1.79, compared to its past GF Value of $1.62. This indicates that the stock was previously a possible value trap, warranting careful consideration from investors.

Company Overview

Globalstar Inc operates primarily in the United States, providing mobile satellite services. The company's business model revolves around its ownership of satellite assets and the provision of two-way voice and data transmission services. In addition, it offers one-way data transmission using mobile or fixed devices. The majority of its revenue is generated within the United States. 1713936971178504192.png

Profitability Analysis

Globalstar Inc's profitability rank stands at 3/10, indicating that it is less profitable than many of its peers. The company's operating margin is -10.46%, which is lower than the industry average. Similarly, its ROE (-75.87%), ROA (-25.37%), and ROIC (-2.33%) are all below the industry average. Over the past 10 years, the company has only achieved profitability in 2 years. 1713936990199672832.png

Growth Prospects

Globalstar Inc's growth rank is 4/10, indicating moderate growth compared to its peers. The company's 3-year and 5-year revenue growth rates per share stand at 0.80% and -5.50% respectively. Furthermore, its 3-year and 5-year EPS without NRI growth rates are -26.00% and -26.30% respectively. 1713937007308238848.png

Major Shareholders

Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) and Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) are among the major shareholders of Globalstar Inc. Simons holds 1,323,374 shares, accounting for 0.07% of the company, while Cohen holds 108 shares, representing less than 0.01% of the company.

Competitive Landscape

Globalstar Inc operates in a competitive telecommunications industry. Its main competitors include InterDigital Inc (IDCC, Financial) with a market cap of $2.14 billion, Telephone and Data Systems Inc (TDS, Financial) with a market cap of $2.09 billion, and Millicom International Cellular SA (TIGO, Financial) with a market cap of $2.68 billion.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Globalstar Inc's stock performance, profitability, growth, holders, and competitors all play a significant role in its current market position. Despite its recent stock price surge, the company's profitability and growth rates are below the industry average. However, with its modest undervaluation and the backing of major shareholders, Globalstar Inc may still hold potential for future growth in the telecommunications industry.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.