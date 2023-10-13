WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP VALUE LP I (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investment firm, recently added a significant number of shares in Quest Resource Holding Corp (QRHC, Financial) to its portfolio. This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of the guru and the traded company, and an overview of the stock's performance and valuation. All data and rankings are accurate as of October 17, 2023.

Details of the Transaction

On October 13, 2023, WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP VALUE LP I (Trades, Portfolio) acquired 2,605,888 shares in Quest Resource Holding Corp at a trade price of $7.25 per share. This transaction had a 0.06% impact on the firm's portfolio, increasing its holdings in the traded stock to 13.17%. Despite the significant addition, the trade did not alter the firm's portfolio position.

Profile of the Guru

WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP VALUE LP I (Trades, Portfolio) is a distinguished investment firm with a robust portfolio. The firm's investment philosophy is centered on identifying undervalued small-cap stocks with high growth potential. The firm's equity is undisclosed, and it currently holds no other stocks in its portfolio.

Overview of Quest Resource Holding Corp

Quest Resource Holding Corp (QRHC, Financial), based in the USA, is a national provider of waste and recycling services. The company caters to customers from various industry sectors, including big box retailers, automotive after-market operations, transportation, logistics, and fleet operators, among others. QRHC's services focus on the collection, processing, recycling, disposal, and tracking of waste streams and recyclables. The company, which went public on June 2, 2009, has a market capitalization of $145.398 million and a current stock price of $7.35. The GF-Score of the stock is 73/100, indicating a likely average performance.

Stock Performance and Valuation

QRHC's stock has gained 1.38% since the transaction and 25.21% year-to-date. However, it has declined by 8.13% since its IPO. The stock is currently fairly valued, with a GF Value of $7.90 and a Price to GF Value ratio of 0.92. The company's PE percentage is currently not applicable, indicating that it is operating at a loss.

Financial Health of Quest Resource Holding Corp

Quest Resource Holding Corp's financial strength is ranked 5/10, with a profitability rank of 4/10 and a growth rank of 6/10. The company's cash to debt ratio is 0.05, ranking it 212th in the industry. The company's ROE and ROA are -11.15 and -4.41, respectively, ranking it 192nd and 188th in the industry. The company's Piotroski F-Score is 4, indicating a poor financial situation.

Industry Overview

Quest Resource Holding Corp operates in the Waste Management industry. Over the past three years, the company has seen a revenue growth of 31.30% and an EBITDA growth of 65.00%. However, its earning growth over the same period is -326.40%.

Largest Guru Holding the Stock

First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) Management, LLC is currently the largest guru holding shares in Quest Resource Holding Corp. The exact share percentage held by the guru is undisclosed.

In conclusion, WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP VALUE LP I (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of shares in Quest Resource Holding Corp is a significant addition to its portfolio. The transaction's impact on the stock and the guru's portfolio will be closely monitored in the coming months.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.