Saba Capital Management, L.P. Increases Stake in Blackrock Muniyield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

30 minutes ago
Details of the Transaction

On October 13, 2023, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), a New York-based investment firm, added 8,179 shares of Blackrock Muniyield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (MPA, Financial) to its portfolio. The shares were acquired at a price of $10.46 per share. This transaction increased Saba Capital's total holdings in MPA to 1,736,125 shares, representing 13.33% of the guru's holdings in the traded stock and 0.47% of the guru's portfolio.

Profile of Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) is a renowned investment firm located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York. The firm manages a portfolio of 624 stocks, with a total equity of $3.84 billion. Saba Capital's top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund(GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust(BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II(BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr(BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust(ECAT, Financial). The firm primarily focuses on the Financial Services and Technology sectors. 1714159634236895232.png

Overview of Blackrock Muniyield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

Blackrock Muniyield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (MPA, Financial) is a US-based closed-end fund. The fund's primary objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from U.S. federal and Pennsylvania income taxes. As of October 17, 2023, the fund has a market capitalization of $136.5 million and its current stock price is $10.48. The fund's GF Score is 54/100, indicating a poor future performance potential. 1714159611654762496.png

Analysis of Blackrock Muniyield Pennsylvania Quality Fund's Stock Performance

Blackrock Muniyield Pennsylvania Quality Fund's stock performance is evaluated based on several metrics. The fund's Profitability Rank is 2/10, and its Growth Rank is 0/10, indicating a lack of growth. The fund's Momentum Rank is 5/10, and its Piotroski F-Score is 4, suggesting a poor financial situation.

Evaluation of Blackrock Muniyield Pennsylvania Quality Fund's Financial Health

Blackrock Muniyield Pennsylvania Quality Fund's financial health is assessed based on several factors. The fund's Balance Sheet Rank is 5/10, and its Altman Z Score is 0.00, indicating a high bankruptcy risk. The fund's Return on Equity (ROE) and Return on Assets (ROA) stand at -11.33 and -6.94, respectively, suggesting poor profitability. The fund's cash to debt ratio is not applicable.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of additional shares in Blackrock Muniyield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a significant move. However, the fund's poor profitability and growth ranks, coupled with its high bankruptcy risk, suggest that it may not be a promising investment. Investors should carefully consider these factors before making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours.
