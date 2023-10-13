Saba Capital Management, L.P. Increases Stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On October 13, 2023, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), a New York-based firm, added 41,520 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (MHI, Financial) to its portfolio. The shares were acquired at a price of $7.33 per share, bringing the firm's total holdings in MHI to 2,427,528 shares. This transaction represents a 1.74% change in shares and has a 0.01% impact on the firm's portfolio. The firm now holds a 10.66% stake in MHI, making it a significant player in the company's financial future.

About Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) is a firm with a strong focus on the Financial Services and Technology sectors. The firm's top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund(GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust(BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II(BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr(BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust(ECAT, Financial). With an equity of $3.84 billion, the firm manages a diverse portfolio of 624 stocks. The firm's headquarters are located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10174.

1714189868906639360.png

Overview of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust is a diversified, closed-end management investment company based in the USA. The company's investment objective is to seek a high level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax and capital appreciation. The trust invests in various sectors such as health, education, tobacco, facilities, transportation, utilities, airport, water, and other sectors. As of October 17, 2023, the company has a market capitalization of $166.003 million.

1714189849432485888.png

Analysis of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust's Stock

As of October 17, 2023, the stock price of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust is $7.29, significantly lower than its GF Value of $40.05. This indicates that the stock is significantly undervalued. The stock's GF Score is 51/100, suggesting poor future performance potential. Since the transaction, the stock's price has decreased by 0.55%.

Financial Performance of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has a Balance Sheet Rank of 8/10 and a Profitability Rank of 2/10. The company's ROE and ROA are -2.15 and -1.33 respectively. The company's Piotroski F-Score is 7, indicating a healthy financial situation. However, the company's Altman Z Score is 0.00, indicating potential financial distress.

Momentum and Predictability of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust's Stock

The stock's RSI 5 Day is 2.52 and its RSI 9 Day is 6.17, indicating a bearish momentum. The stock's Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month is -12.82 and its Momentum Index 12 - 1 Month is -9.28, suggesting a negative trend. The stock's Predictability Rank is not applicable, indicating that its future performance is unpredictable.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust shares could potentially influence the stock's future performance. Despite the stock's current undervaluation and poor future performance potential, the firm's increased stake could signal confidence in the company's long-term prospects. However, investors should exercise caution due to the company's low profitability rank and potential financial distress.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.