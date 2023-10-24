Prologis Inc (PLD, Financial), the global leader in logistics real estate, released its Q3 2023 earnings report on [Release Date]. The company demonstrated strong financial performance, with $5.6B in annual Net Operating Income (NOI) and $1.0B in value creation from stabilizations. The company's Gross Assets Under Management (AUM) stands at $197B, with Prologis Share AUM at $137B.

Company Performance

Prologis Inc (PLD, Financial) reported net earnings attributable to common stockholders, core Funds from Operations (FFO) attributable to common stockholders/unitholders, and Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) attributable to common stockholders/unitholders. However, the exact figures were not disclosed in the provided document.

Operational Highlights

The company's operational metrics showed a healthy occupancy rate of 70.6%, indicating a strong demand for its logistics facilities. The company also reported an average of 57.7 million square feet in lease proposals and an average of 55 points in the U.S. IBI activity index diffusion index.

Strategic Capital Deployment

Prologis Inc (PLD, Financial) has been strategically deploying capital, resulting in $887M of fees and promotes. The company's development starts (TEI) in millions and development stabilizations (TEI) dollars in millions were not disclosed in the document. The company also reported acquisition activity of $3.1B and a land portfolio of $23.2B.

Financial Statements

The company's consolidated balance sheets, consolidated statements of income, and reconciliations of net earnings to FFO and Adjusted EBITDA were mentioned in the document, but the specific figures were not disclosed.

Overall, Prologis Inc (PLD, Financial)'s Q3 2023 earnings report showcases a robust financial performance and strategic capital deployment, indicating a strong position in the logistics real estate market.