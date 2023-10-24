ACM Research Inc (ACMR, Financial), a prominent player in the semiconductors industry, has been making waves in the stock market with its impressive performance. The company's market cap stands at $1.24 billion, with its stock price currently at $20.6. Over the past week, ACMR's stock price has seen a gain of 0.53%, and over the past three months, it has surged by a remarkable 46.34%. According to the GF Value, which calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates, ACMR is significantly undervalued with a GF Value of $57.36, compared to its past GF Value of $64.6. This indicates a potential opportunity for investors, although the past GF Valuation suggested a possible value trap, urging investors to think twice.

ACM Research Inc: A Leader in the Semiconductor Industry

ACM Research Inc is a US-based company engaged in developing, manufacturing, and selling single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. This equipment is used by semiconductor manufacturers in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants, and other random defects to improve product yield in fabricating integrated circuits, or chips. The company's innovative technologies, such as space alternated phase shift and Timely Energized Bubble Oscillation, provide effective, damage-free cleaning for both conventional two and three-dimensional patterned wafers at process nodes.

Profitability Analysis: ACM Research Inc Outperforms Industry Peers

ACM Research Inc's profitability is impressive, with a Profitability Rank of 8/10, indicating a high level of profitability. The company's Operating Margin stands at 19.00%, better than 80.17% of companies in the industry. Its ROE is 9.95%, ROA is 5.49%, and ROIC is 9.78%, all of which are better than the majority of companies in the industry. Furthermore, ACMR has been profitable for 7 out of the past 10 years, better than 50.73% of companies.

ACM Research Inc's Growth: A High-Flying Trajectory

ACM Research Inc's growth is equally impressive, with a Growth Rank of 10/10. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 47.00%, and its 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 31.10%, both of which are better than the majority of companies in the industry. The company's 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is 21.40%, better than 44.49% of companies.

Top Holders of ACM Research Inc's Stock

The top two holders of ACM Research Inc's stock are HOTCHKIS & WILEY, holding 911210 shares (1.52%), and Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio), holding 10100 shares (0.02%).

ACM Research Inc's Main Competitors

ACM Research Inc's main competitors in the semiconductors industry are Ichor Holdings Ltd (market cap: $864.993 million), Indie Semiconductor Inc (market cap: $889.641 million), and Veeco Instruments Inc (market cap: $1.52 billion).

Conclusion

In conclusion, ACM Research Inc's impressive stock performance, high profitability, and robust growth make it a compelling option for investors. Despite facing stiff competition in the semiconductors industry, the company has managed to outperform many of its peers. However, investors should always conduct thorough research and consider all factors before making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.