Insider Buying: Director William Jurgensen Acquires 3000 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc

October 16, 2023
On October 16, 2023, William Jurgensen, a director at Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW, Financial), purchased 3000 shares of the company. This move is significant as insider buying can often be a positive indicator for the company's future performance.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc is a leading global producer, distributor, and marketer of value-added frozen potato products, particularly French fries, and provides its products to restaurants and retailers around the world.

Insider buying refers to when a company's directors or senior officers purchase shares of the company's stock. This is often seen as a positive sign as these individuals have the most intimate knowledge of the company's workings and future prospects. Conversely, insider selling is when these individuals sell their shares, which can sometimes be seen as a negative sign.

Over the past year, the insider has purchased 3000 shares in total and sold 0 shares in total. This recent purchase by the insider is a positive sign and could indicate a strong belief in the company's future performance.

The insider transaction history for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc shows that there have been 1 insider buys in total over the past year. Meanwhile, there have been 8 insider sells over the same timeframe. This recent purchase by the insider could potentially signal a shift in insider sentiment towards the company.

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc were trading for $84.35 apiece. This gives the stock a market cap of $12.69 billion.

The price-earnings ratio is 12.65, which is lower than the industry median of 19.38 and lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This could potentially indicate that the stock is undervalued.

With a price of $84.35 and a GuruFocus Value of $119.46, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.71. This means the stock is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that is calculated based on the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity at Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, coupled with the company's modest undervaluation based on its GF Value, could potentially signal a positive outlook for the company's future performance.

