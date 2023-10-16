Insider Sell: Jacob Schatz Sells 1,000 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc

Author's Avatar
38 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On October 16, 2023, Jacob Schatz, Chief Legal Officer of Electronic Arts Inc (EA, Financial), sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock. This transaction follows a series of insider sells by Schatz over the past year, bringing his total shares sold to 6,000. Notably, Schatz has not purchased any shares within this timeframe.

Jacob Schatz is a key figure within Electronic Arts Inc, serving as the company's Chief Legal Officer. His role involves overseeing all legal matters, including corporate governance, intellectual property, litigation, and regulatory compliance. His insider trading activities, therefore, are closely watched by investors and market analysts.

Electronic Arts Inc is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The company develops and delivers games, content, and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices, and personal computers. EA has more than 300 million registered players worldwide and is recognized for its critically acclaimed, high-quality blockbuster franchises such as The Sims™, Madden NFL, EA SPORTS™ FIFA, Battlefield™, Dragon Age™ and Plants vs. Zombies™.

The insider's recent sell-off raises questions about the company's current valuation and future prospects. As of October 16, 2023, EA's shares were trading at $132.35, giving the company a market cap of $35.5 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 40.57, significantly higher than the industry median of 19.51 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock is currently overvalued relative to its earnings.

However, a closer look at the company's GF Value paints a different picture. With a price of $132.35 and a GuruFocus Value of $156.57, EA's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.85, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued. The GF Value is a proprietary estimate of intrinsic value developed by GuruFocus, based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

1714431295540490240.png

Turning to insider trends, the past year has seen 47 insider sells and zero insider buys at EA. This trend could be a cause for concern among investors, as it may signal a lack of confidence in the company's future prospects among its top executives. However, it's important to note that insider selling can be driven by a variety of factors, including personal financial needs or portfolio diversification, and does not necessarily reflect a negative outlook on the company.

1714431274506055680.png

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell-off and the high price-earnings ratio may raise some red flags, the stock's modest undervaluation according to its GF Value suggests that EA may still hold potential for investors. As always, investors are advised to conduct their own thorough research and consider a variety of factors before making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.