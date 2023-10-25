ITV PLC's Dividend Analysis

2 hours ago
An In-depth Look at ITV PLC's Dividend Performance and Sustainability

ITV PLC (ITVPY, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.21 per share, payable on 2023-12-13, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-10-19. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's delve into ITV PLC's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

Company Overview: ITV PLC

ITV PLC is a broadcasting television company that owns, creates, and distributes content on its platforms. The company's international content business, ITV Studios, produces programming for ITV's channels as well as other British broadcasters. The company's segments include ITV Studios and Media and Entertainment, with the latter generating maximum revenue.

1714583471919263744.png

Tracing ITV PLC's Dividend History

Since 2022, ITV PLC has maintained a consistent dividend payment record, distributing dividends bi-annually. The chart below shows the annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

1714583492513296384.png

Breaking Down ITV PLC's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, ITV PLC has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 7.35% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 7.47%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months. However, over the past three years, ITV PLC's annual dividend growth rate was -14.50%. Based on ITV PLC's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of ITV PLC stock as of today is approximately 7.35%.

1714583514059436032.png

Is ITV PLC's Dividend Sustainable?

The sustainability of ITV PLC's dividend can be assessed by evaluating the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-06-30, ITV PLC's dividend payout ratio is 0.74, which may suggest that the company's dividend may not be sustainable. ITV PLC's profitability rank of 8 out of 10, as of 2023-06-30, suggests good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income each year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

ITV PLC's Growth Metrics: A Look into the Future

For the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. ITV PLC's growth rank of 8 out of 10 suggests a good growth trajectory relative to its competitors. ITV PLC's revenue has increased by approximately 3.80% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 61.89% of global competitors. The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, ITV PLC's earnings increased by approximately -3.50% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 38.27% of global competitors. Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of -2.80% outperforms approximately 33.71% of global competitors.

Conclusion

Despite a negative dividend growth rate over the past three years and a high payout ratio, ITV PLC has demonstrated strong profitability and growth metrics. The company's robust revenue growth and positive net income over the past decade suggest potential for future earnings growth and dividend sustainability. However, investors should continue to monitor ITV PLC's payout ratio and growth metrics to ensure continued dividend sustainability. For high-dividend yield stocks, consider using GuruFocus's High Dividend Yield Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
