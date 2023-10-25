Franklin Street Properties Corp's Dividend Analysis

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Understanding the Dividend Performance and Sustainability of Franklin Street Properties Corp

Franklin Street Properties Corp (FSP, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.01 per share, payable on 2023-11-09, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-10-19. As investors anticipate this forthcoming payment, it's essential to examine the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using data from GuruFocus, this article provides an in-depth analysis of Franklin Street Properties Corp's dividend performance and assesses its sustainability.

About Franklin Street Properties Corp

Franklin Street Properties Corp is a real estate investment trust. The company's operations encompass rental income from real estate leasing, interest income from secured loans made on office properties, property dispositions, and fee income from asset/property management and development. Franklin Street Properties Corp markets in Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis and owns a portfolio of real estate consisting of approximately 32 properties.

1714586267217358848.png

Franklin Street Properties Corp's Dividend History

Franklin Street Properties Corp has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2005, with dividends currently distributed on a quarterly basis. The chart below shows the annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

1714586286095921152.png

Analyzing Franklin Street Properties Corp's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Franklin Street Properties Corp currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.34% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 2.34%, suggesting a steady dividend payment expectation over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Franklin Street Properties Corp's annual dividend growth rate was -17.80%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to -19.10% per year. Over the past decade, the company's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at -11.90%.

Based on Franklin Street Properties Corp's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Franklin Street Properties Corp stock as of today is approximately 0.81%.

1714586305251307520.png

Assessing Dividend Sustainability: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To evaluate the sustainability of the dividend, the company's payout ratio is a crucial factor. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-06-30, Franklin Street Properties Corp's dividend payout ratio is 0.50.

Franklin Street Properties Corp's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Franklin Street Properties Corp's profitability 6 out of 10 as of 2023-06-30, suggesting fair profitability. The company has reported net profit in 9 years out of the past 10 years.

Future Prospects: Growth Metrics

For the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Franklin Street Properties Corp's growth rank of 6 out of 10 suggests that the company has a fair growth outlook.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Franklin Street Properties Corp's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. However, Franklin Street Properties Corp's revenue has increased by approximately -13.90% per year on average, a rate that underperforms approximately 89.54% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Franklin Street Properties Corp's earnings increased by approximately -45.00% per year on average, a rate that underperforms approximately 91.53% of global competitors.

Conclusion

Investors considering Franklin Street Properties Corp should note the company's consistent dividend payments, despite the declining growth rate. While the payout ratio and profitability rank indicate a fair sustainability level, the company's growth metrics portray a mixed picture. Therefore, investors need to consider these factors carefully before making investment decisions.

GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.