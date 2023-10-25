The Keg Royalties Income Fund's Dividend Analysis

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago

Exploring the Sustainability and Growth Metrics of KRIUF's Dividend

The Keg Royalties Income Fund (KRIUF, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.1 per share, payable on 2023-10-31, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-10-19. As investors anticipate this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Utilizing data from GuruFocus, let's delve into The Keg Royalties Income Fund's dividend performance and evaluate its sustainability.

Understanding The Keg Royalties Income Fund

The Keg Royalties Income Fund is a Canada-based company operating in the restaurant sector. Its core activity revolves around operating and franchising Keg steakhouses and bar restaurants in Canada and the United States. The company targets individuals seeking a premium casual dining experience.

1714586585019772928.png

Examining The Keg Royalties Income Fund's Dividend History

The Keg Royalties Income Fund has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2010, with dividends currently distributed on a monthly basis. The chart below illustrates the annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

1714586604779139072.png

Decoding The Keg Royalties Income Fund's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, The Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 8.95% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 8.88%, indicating an expectation of decreased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

When extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreases to -4.80% per year. Over the past decade, The Keg Royalties Income Fund's annual dividends per share growth rate was -1.40%. Based on these metrics, the 5-year yield on cost of The Keg Royalties Income Fund stock as of today is approximately 7.00%.

1714586622957252608.png

Assessing Dividend Sustainability: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To gauge the sustainability of the dividend, it's crucial to examine the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio reveals the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio indicates that the company retains a substantial part of its earnings, ensuring funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-06-30, The Keg Royalties Income Fund's dividend payout ratio is 1.23, suggesting the company's dividend may not be sustainable.

The Keg Royalties Income Fund's profitability rank of 6 out of 10 as of 2023-06-30 indicates fair profitability. The company reported net profit in 9 out of the past 10 years.

Reviewing Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

The Keg Royalties Income Fund's growth rank of 6 out of 10 suggests a fair growth outlook. The company's 3-year EPS growth rate shows its ability to grow its earnings, an essential component for sustaining dividends in the long run. Over the past three years, The Keg Royalties Income Fund's earnings increased by approximately -25.60% per year on average, outperforming approximately 21.49% of global competitors.

Concluding Thoughts

In conclusion, while The Keg Royalties Income Fund offers a high dividend yield, its sustainability is questionable due to its high payout ratio. Although the company's profitability and growth metrics are fair, the negative EPS growth rate raises concerns about its ability to maintain its dividend payments in the long run. Therefore, investors should consider these factors before making investment decisions. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.