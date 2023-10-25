Value-focused investors are always on the hunt for stocks that are priced below their intrinsic value. One such stock that merits attention is Roku Inc (ROKU, Financial). The stock, which is currently priced at 63.92, recorded a loss of 6.59% in a day and a 3-month decrease of 12.32%. The stock's fair valuation is $181.12, as indicated by its GF Value.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value represents the current intrinsic value of a stock derived from our exclusive method. The GF Value Line on our summary page gives an overview of the fair value that the stock should be traded at. It is calculated based on three factors:

Historical multiples (PE Ratio, PS Ratio, PB Ratio and Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow) that the stock has traded at.

GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

Future estimates of the business performance.

We believe the GF Value Line is the fair value that the stock should be traded at. The stock price will most likely fluctuate around the GF Value Line. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Unpacking the Risks

However, investors need to consider a more in-depth analysis before making an investment decision. Despite its seemingly attractive valuation, certain risk factors associated with Roku should not be ignored. These risks are primarily reflected through its low Piotroski F-score, high Beneish M-score, and low Altman Z-score. These indicators suggest that Roku, despite its apparent undervaluation, might be a potential value trap. This complexity underlines the importance of thorough due diligence in investment decision-making.

Company Snapshot

Roku is the leading streaming platform in the U.S. by hours watched with 87.4 billion hours of content streamed in 2022. The firm's namesake operating system is used not only in Roku's own hardware but in co-branded TVs and soundbars from manufacturers like TCL, Onn, and Hisense. Roku generates revenue from advertising, distribution fees, hardware sales, OS licensing, and subscription sales.

This is the income breakdown of Roku:

Conclusion: A Potential Value Trap

Given the risks and the indicators pointing towards a potential value trap, it is prudent for investors to tread carefully with Roku. Despite the attractive valuation suggested by the GF Value, the company's low Piotroski F-score, high Beneish M-score, and low Altman Z-score raise concerns. Therefore, Roku might be a case of 'too good to be true', and investors should consider these factors before making an investment decision.

