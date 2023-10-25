Decoding Ownership and Performance: Nike Inc(NKE)

Nike Inc (NKE, Financial), the world's largest athletic footwear and apparel brand, is renowned for its key categories including basketball, running, and football (soccer). The firm's brands encompass Nike, Jordan, and Converse (casual footwear). Nike Inc (NKE) has a significant global presence, selling products via company-owned stores, franchised stores, third-party retailers, and e-commerce platforms in over 40 countries. The company's production is primarily outsourced to contract manufacturers in more than 30 countries. Founded in 1964, Nike is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

Overview of Ownership

As of the latest data, Nike Inc (NKE, Financial) boasts an outstanding share count of 1.52 billion. Institutional ownership is recorded at 667.19 million shares, making up 43.61% of the total shares, while insiders hold 21.17 million shares, accounting for 1.38% of the total share count.

Recent Performance Analysis

Nike Inc experienced a decline of approximately 4.5% in its stock value over the past week. As of Oct 18, 2023, the stock rose by 0.34%, contrasting with its three-month return of -5.73%. The company's market cap dropped to $155.01 billion in the most recent quarter from $161.26 billion in the preceding one, sparking interest in the company's ownership trends.

Institutional Ownership and Key Players

The institutional ownership history of Nike Inc provides insights into the trust and confidence that major players have in the company's future. As of 2023-09-30, Nike Inc's institutional ownership level is 43.61%, down from 43.99% as of 2023-06-30, and down from 58.61% from a year ago. Top fund managers owning substantial portions of Nike Inc's stock include Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio), and George Soros (Trades, Portfolio), with 0.62%, 0.02%, and 0.01% of shares outstanding respectively.

Delving into Earnings: Past and Future

Over the past three years, Nike Inc's Ebitda growth averaged 17.5% per year, outperforming 64.61% of 859 companies in the Manufacturing - Apparel & Accessories industry. The company's growth extends to the five-year marker, with a growth of 9.3%. However, the estimated earnings growth for Nike Inc is 13.95% per year, lower than the earnings growth of 26.4% during the past three years.

Insider Ownership and Activities

Insider ownership provides insights into the convictions of the company's board directors and C-level employees. Nike Inc's insider ownership is approximately 1.38% as of 2023-08-31, compared to insider ownership of 1.25% from a year ago, reflecting the increased faith of those intimately familiar with the company's operations.

Conclusion

In the ever-evolving realm of stocks, understanding the nuances of ownership and earnings is critical. Nike Inc's recent dip is a case study in how major players react to market shifts, and their movements offer crucial insights for potential investors. As always, a holistic view, combining both past performance and future projections, remains key to sound investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.