Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS, Financial) is a leading retailer of athletic apparel, footwear, and equipment for sports. The company operates digital platforms, about 725 stores under its namesake brand, and about 135 specialty stores under the Golf Galaxy, Moosejaw, and Public Lands nameplates. With a rich history dating back to 1948, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc has established itself as a trusted brand, carrying private-label merchandise and national brands such as Nike, The North Face, Under Armour, Callaway Golf, and TaylorMade.

As of the latest available data, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc has an outstanding share count of 85.02 million. Institutional ownership stands at 52.80 million shares, constituting 69.84% of the total shares. Meanwhile, insiders hold 13.35 million shares, accounting for 15.7% of the total share count.

Recent Stock Performance

Over the past week, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc experienced a decline of about 1.89% in its stock value. As of Oct 18, 2023, the stock fell by 1.15%, contrasting with its three-month return of -16.4. The company's market cap dropped to $11.81 billion in the most recent quarter from $12.36 billion in the preceding one, sparking interest in the company's ownership trends.

Institutional Ownership and Key Players

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc's institutional ownership history reveals the levels of trust and confidence that major players have in the company's future. As of 2022-02-28, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc's institutional ownership level is 69.84%, up from institutional ownership of 62.21% as of 2021-11-30 and up from institutional ownership of 67.71% from a year ago.

Among the most significant stakeholders, the top fund managers owning chunks of Dick's Sporting Goods Inc's stock are Steve Mandel (Trades, Portfolio), Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio), and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio), with 3.79%, 0.05%, and 0.02% of shares outstanding respectively.

Delving into Earnings: Past and Future

Over the past three years, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc's Ebitda growth averaged 29.6% per year, outperforming 80.45% of 895 companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. The company's projected estimated earnings growth is 3.12% per year, lower than the earnings growth of 47.8% during the past three years.

Insider Ownership and Activities

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc's insider ownership is approximately 15.7% as of 2023-08-31, compared to insider ownership of 17.17% from a year ago. Recent insider trades provide a nuanced view of this sentiment. During the past three months, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc had 2 insider buy transactions.

Conclusion

Understanding the nuances of ownership and earnings is critical in the realm of stocks. Dick's Sporting Goods Inc's recent dip is a case study in how major players react to market shifts, and their movements offer crucial insights for potential investors. As always, a holistic view, combining both past performance and future projections, remains key to sound investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.