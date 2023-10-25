Decoding Ownership and Performance: Broadcom Inc(AVGO)

Broadcom Inc (AVGO, Financial) is a leading semiconductor company with a global footprint and an expanding software business. With over $30 billion in annual revenue, Broadcom Inc sells 17 core semiconductor product lines across wireless, networking, broadband, storage, and industrial markets. The company is primarily a fabless designer but maintains some in-house manufacturing, such as its top-notch FBAR filters that sell into the iPhone. It considers Apple as a significant customer, accounting for roughly one fifth of its sales. In software, it sells infrastructure and security software to large financial institutions and governments.

As of the latest available data, Broadcom Inc (AVGO, Financial) has an outstanding share count of 412.74 million. Institutional ownership stands at 313.15 million shares, constituting 75.87% of the total shares. Meanwhile, insiders hold 1.21 million shares, accounting for 0.29% of the total share count.

Recent Performance and Market Capitalization

Broadcom Inc (AVGO, Financial) experienced a decline of about 1.76% in its stock value over the past week. As of Oct 18 2023, the stock rose by 0.09%, contrasting with its three-month return of -0.96. A closer look reveals fluctuations in its market cap, which rose to $371.14 billion in the most recent quarter from $259.37 billion in the preceding one. This volatility has sparked keen interest in the company's ownership trends.

Institutional Ownership and Key Players

Broadcom Inc's institutional ownership history reveals the levels of trust and confidence that major players have in the company's future. As of 2023-09-30, Broadcom Inc's institutional ownership level is 75.87%, up from institutional ownership of 75.38% as of 2023-06-30 and down from institutional ownership of 84.37% from a year ago.

Delving into Earnings: Past and Future

Over the past three years, Broadcom Inc's Ebitda growth averaged 26% per year, which is better than 54.71% of 775 companies in the Semiconductors industry. This growth extends to the five-year marker, with a growth of 20.6% .

Looking forward, the estimated earnings growth for Broadcom Inc is 14.45% per year, lower than the earnings growth of 60.1% during the past three years. The EPS Growth Rate (Future 3Y to 5Y Estimate) is projected using a combination of historical data and industry trends, factoring in company-specific elements, broader economic conditions, and anticipated market dynamics.

Insider Ownership and Activities

Insider ownership offers insights into the convictions of the company's board directors and C-level employees. Broadcom Inc's insider ownership is approximately 0.29% as of 2023-08-31, compared to insider ownership of 0.33% from a year ago, reflecting the decreased faith of those intimately familiar with the company's operations.

Next Steps

In the ever-evolving realm of stocks, understanding the nuances of ownership and earnings is critical. Broadcom Inc's recent dip is a case study in how major players react to market shifts, and their movements offer crucial insights for potential investors. As always, a holistic view, combining both past performance and future projections, remains key to sound investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

