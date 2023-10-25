Decoding Ownership and Performance: Treehouse Foods Inc(THS)

Treehouse Foods Inc (THS, Financial) is a leading private label manufacturer in the U.S, operating in over 25 categories, including snacks, meals, and single-serve beverages. The company serves a variety of markets, including retailers, foodservice customers, industrial entities, and branded consumer goods firms. Over 90% of its revenue is generated from the U.S. As per the latest data, Treehouse Foods Inc boasts an outstanding share count of 56.38 million, with institutional ownership constituting 79.95% and insider ownership at 2.44%.

Stock Performance and Market Capitalization

Treehouse Foods Inc's stock value has declined by approximately 1.69% over the past week. Despite this, the stock rose by 0.84% on October 18, 2023, contrasting its three-month return of -16.13%. The company's market cap showed a slight uptick in the most recent quarter, reaching $2.84 billion from the same figure in the preceding quarter.

Institutional Ownership and Key Players

The institutional ownership history of Treehouse Foods Inc is indicative of the confidence major players have in the company's prospects. As of September 30, 2023, the company's institutional ownership level stands at 79.95%, down from 80.61% as of June 30, 2023, and 89.66% from a year ago. Among the most significant stakeholders, the top fund managers owning shares of the company are Steven Scruggs (Trades, Portfolio), Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio), and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio).

Financial Performance and Future Earnings

Over the past three years, Treehouse Foods Inc's Ebitda growth averaged 9.5% per year. However, the estimated earnings growth for the company is projected at 0% per year, lower than its earnings growth of 47.1% during the past three years.

Insider Ownership and Activities

Insider ownership provides valuable insights into the company's operations and future prospects. As of August 31, 2023, Treehouse Foods Inc's insider ownership is approximately 2.44%, up from 2.29% from a year ago. During the past three months, the company has witnessed 2 insider buy transactions.

Conclusion

In the dynamic world of stocks, understanding the nuances of ownership and earnings is crucial. Treehouse Foods Inc's recent dip is a case study in how major players react to market shifts, and their movements offer crucial insights for potential investors. As always, a holistic view, combining both past performance and future projections, remains key to sound investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.