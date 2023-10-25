Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO) Reports Q4 and Full Year Fiscal 2023 Results Amid Challenging Market Conditions

Despite a decrease in revenues, the company demonstrates resilience with strong cash flow and balance sheet strength

Summary
  • Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO) reported a decrease in Q4 and full year Fiscal 2023 revenues due to challenging market conditions and dealer efforts to reduce inventories.
  • The company demonstrated strong cash flow from operations in Q4 of $138.1 million and returned $83.2 million to shareholders in Fiscal 2023 through share repurchases and dividends.
  • Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO) completed the acquisition of Lithionics Battery, positioning the company as a leader in electrification.
  • The company's balance sheet strength was highlighted by total outstanding debt of $592.4 million and working capital of $600.7 million as of August 26, 2023.
Article's Main Image

Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO, Financial), a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, released its fourth quarter and full year Fiscal 2023 financial results on October 18, 2023. Despite challenging market conditions, the company demonstrated resilience with strong cash flow and balance sheet strength.

Financial Performance

For the fourth quarter ended August 26, 2023, Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO, Financial) reported revenues of $771.0 million, a decrease of 34.6% compared to $1.2 billion for the Fiscal 2022 period. This decrease was driven by lower unit sales related to current market conditions and dealer efforts to reduce inventories, and higher discounts and allowances compared to the prior year. The company's gross profit was $127.5 million, a decrease of 39.4% compared to $210.4 million for the Fiscal 2022 period. Operating income for the quarter was $57.5 million, a decrease of 53.4% compared to $123.6 million for the fourth quarter of last year.

Full Year Fiscal 2023 Results

For the full year Fiscal 2023, revenues of $3.5 billion decreased 29.6% from $5.0 billion in Fiscal 2022 primarily due to lower unit sales related to retail market conditions and higher discounts and allowances compared to the prior year. Operating income was $300.7 million for Fiscal 2023 compared to $583.5 million in Fiscal 2022. Net income was $215.9 million compared to $390.6 million in the prior year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of August 26, 2023, the Company had total outstanding debt of $592.4 million and working capital of $600.7 million. Cash flow from operations was $294.5 million in Fiscal 2023, a decrease of $106.1 million compared to $400.6 million last year. The Company generated strong free cash flow of $211.3 million in Fiscal 2023, including $122.9 million in the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2023.

CEO Commentary

President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Happe commented,

“While the consumer market continues to be challenged and our fourth quarter results reflect a stubborn retail environment, we continued to see the benefits of our diversified portfolio on our results for the fiscal year. Our team has remained intently focused on rationalizing inventory levels, optimizing our supply chain, and appropriately managing capacity, output, and cost in a strategic manner. Those efforts, combined with disciplined capital allocation, have enabled us to drive sustained profitability in our consolidated results supported by our diverse portfolio of premium brands, allowing us to continue investing in our growth initiatives and return meaningful value to our shareholders."

For more detailed financial information, please visit the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at http://investor.wgo.net.

