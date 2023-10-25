State Street Corporation (STT) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings, Total Fee Revenue Up 3%

Record Cash Net Inflows of $41 Billion at Global Advisors

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • State Street Corporation (STT) reported Q3 2023 EPS of $1.25, $1.93 excluding notable items.
  • Total fee revenue increased by 3% year-over-year.
  • Record cash net inflows of $41 billion at Global Advisors.
  • Returned $1.2 billion of capital through common share repurchases and dividends.
Article's Main Image

State Street Corporation (STT, Financial) released its Q3 2023 earnings report on October 18, 2023. The company reported an EPS of $1.25, or $1.93 excluding notable items. The total fee revenue saw a 3% increase year-over-year, supported by Investment Services and asset management. The company also reported record cash net inflows of $41 billion at Global Advisors.

Financial Highlights

The company's total revenue for Q3 2023 was $2,691 million, a decrease of 9% compared to Q3 2022. The net income for the quarter was $422 million, a decrease of 39% year-over-year. The diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $1.25, a decrease of 31% compared to the same period last year.

State Street Corporation (STT, Financial) also reported a return on average common equity (ROE) of 7.3%, a decrease of 3.9% points year-over-year. The company's pre-tax margin was 19.0%, a decrease of 9.7% points compared to Q3 2022.

Company's Performance and Achievements

Ron O'Hanley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of State Street Corporation (STT, Financial), stated,

In the third quarter, we delivered total fee revenue growth year-over-year, supported by Investment Services, including front office solutions, as well as asset management. We executed on our strategy to refocus our sales efforts within our Investment Services franchise, and generated strong servicing fee revenue wins of $91 million in the quarter, including the first Alpha for Private Markets mandate."

O'Hanley also highlighted the company's ongoing transformation and productivity initiatives, which limited year-over-year expense growth while allowing continued investment in the business. The company returned $1.2 billion to shareholders through common share repurchases and dividends in the third quarter.

Looking Ahead

State Street Corporation (STT, Financial) intends to continue executing on its common share repurchase authorization of up to $4.5 billion during 2023, subject to market conditions and other factors. The company also expects to generate additional productivity savings in 2024, lower operating costs, and continue to strengthen service quality through the consolidation of one of its operations joint ventures in India.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.