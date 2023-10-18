Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings: Net Income of $430 Million and EPS of $0.85

Underlying Net Income of $448 Million and EPS of $0.89; CET1 Ratio of 10.4%

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) reported a net income of $430 million and EPS of $0.85 for Q3 2023.
  • The underlying net income stood at $448 million and EPS at $0.89, including $(0.05) for Private Bank start-up investment and $(0.14) for the Non-Core portfolio.
  • The CET1 ratio was reported at 10.4%, and the company repurchased $250 million in common shares.
  • The company declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.42 per share, payable on November 15, 2023.
Article's Main Image

On October 18, 2023, Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG, Financial) released its third-quarter earnings report for the year 2023. The company reported a net income of $430 million and earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85. The underlying net income, which includes $(0.05) for Private Bank start-up investment and $(0.14) for the Non-Core portfolio, stood at $448 million and EPS at $0.89.

Financial Performance

The company's total revenue for the quarter was $2,014 million, a decrease from $2,094 million in Q2 2023 and $2,177 million in Q3 2022. The provision for credit losses was $172 million, slightly down from $176 million in the previous quarter. The net income decreased from $478 million in Q2 2023 and $636 million in Q3 2022.

The period-end loans and leases were $149.7 billion, a decrease from $151.3 billion in Q2 2023. The period-end deposits increased slightly to $178.2 billion from $177.7 billion in the previous quarter. The CET1 ratio improved to 10.4%, and the company repurchased $250 million in common shares.

CEO's Commentary

“We continue to post solid results through a dynamic environment“ said Chairman and CEO Bruce Van Saun. “Our spot deposit levels were up slightly relative to Q2 and broadly stable with a year ago, and our NII and NIM were in line with expectations. We increased our CET1 ratio to 10.4% while continuing to repurchase a modest amount of stock. The ramp of the Citizens Private Bank is making good progress, with several launch events over the next few weeks, and the Non-Core rundown is on track. Successful execution of these initiatives will meaningfully bolster EPS and returns. We will continue to play strong defense given the external environment, while advancing important strategic initiatives.”

Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group Inc also announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.42 per share. The dividend is payable on November 15, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 1, 2023.

Conclusion

Despite the challenging environment, Citizens Financial Group Inc has managed to post solid results for Q3 2023. The company's strategic initiatives, including the ramp-up of the Citizens Private Bank and the rundown of the Non-Core portfolio, are on track and expected to significantly boost EPS and returns in the future.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.