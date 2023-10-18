Crown Castle Inc (CCI) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings and Provides Full Year 2024 Outlook

Despite a challenging quarter, the company maintains a positive outlook for 2024

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • Crown Castle Inc (CCI) reported Q3 2023 earnings with net income of $265 million, a decrease of 37% compared to Q3 2022.
  • Site rental revenues grew by 1% compared to Q3 2022, reaching $1,577 million.
  • CCI issued its full year 2024 outlook, projecting site rental revenues of $6,370 million and net income of $1,253 million.
  • The company plans to deploy discretionary capital of approximately $1.2 billion in 2024 without issuing equity.
Article's Main Image

On October 18, 2023, Crown Castle Inc (CCI, Financial) released its third quarter 2023 earnings report and provided its full year 2024 outlook. Despite facing some challenges, the company demonstrated resilience and maintained a positive outlook for the upcoming year.

Q3 2023 Performance

CCI's Q3 2023 net income was $265 million, a decrease of 37% compared to the same period in 2022. Site rental revenues saw a slight increase of 1%, reaching $1,577 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $1.05 billion, a decrease from $1.08 billion in Q3 2022. The decrease was primarily due to lower services contribution and higher interest expense.

Full Year 2024 Outlook

Looking ahead, CCI issued its full year 2024 outlook. The company expects site rental revenues to be $6,370 million, a decrease of 2% compared to the previous year. Net income is projected to be $1,253 million, a decrease of 15% compared to the previous year. Despite these decreases, CCI's CEO, Jay Brown, expressed confidence in the company's ability to grow its dividend beyond 2025 and maintain its current annualized dividend of $6.26 per share.

Financial Highlights

CCI's financial achievements for the quarter included paying common stock dividends of approximately $680 million, an increase of 6.5% on a per share basis compared to the same period a year ago. In addition, the company repaid in full the previously outstanding 3.150% senior unsecured notes upon scheduled maturity, funded with its revolving credit facility.

Management Changes

CCI also announced that Dan Schlanger, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will depart the company effective March 31, 2024. The company will begin a search for Mr. Schlanger's replacement, considering both internal and external candidates.

Future Plans

CCI plans to deploy discretionary capital of approximately $1.2 billion in 2024 without issuing equity. The company also plans to deliver approximately 14,000 small cell nodes in 2024, a significant increase from the 10,000 expected in 2023. This demonstrates further capital efficiency gains as the company expects to increase node construction by approximately 40% while increasing capital requirements by only approximately 20%.

Despite the challenges faced in Q3 2023, CCI remains optimistic about its future performance and continues to focus on delivering the highest risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.