Lam Research Corp (LRCX) Reports Strong Financial Results for Q3 2023

Revenue and EPS exceed expectations, driving robust growth

Author's Avatar
59 minutes ago
Summary
  • Lam Research Corp (LRCX) reported Q3 2023 revenue of $3.48 billion, marking an 8.6% increase from the previous quarter.
  • GAAP gross margin stood at 47.5%, with operating income as a percentage of revenue at 29.4%.
  • GAAP diluted EPS was $6.66, a significant increase of 11.6% from the previous quarter.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin was 47.9%, with non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue at 30.1% and non-GAAP diluted EPS at $6.85.
Article's Main Image

On October 18, 2023, Lam Research Corp (LRCX, Financial) released its financial results for the quarter ended September 24, 2023. The company reported robust growth, with revenue reaching $3.48 billion, an 8.6% increase from the previous quarter. The GAAP gross margin stood at 47.5%, and operating income as a percentage of revenue was 29.4%. The GAAP diluted EPS was $6.66, marking an 11.6% increase from the previous quarter.

Financial Highlights

Non-GAAP figures also showed strong performance. The non-GAAP gross margin was 47.9%, with non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue at 30.1%. The non-GAAP diluted EPS was $6.85, a significant increase of 14.5% from the previous quarter.

Lam Research Corp (LRCX, Financial) continues to deliver strong results despite a cyclically soft year for wafer fabrication equipment spending. "There are tremendous growth vectors ahead for Lam, and we are investing strategically to drive long-term outperformance," said Tim Archer, Lam Research’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Results

The company's cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments, and restricted cash and investments balances decreased to $5.2 billion at the end of the September 2023 quarter, compared to $5.6 billion at the end of the June 2023 quarter. This decrease was primarily due to $843 million of share repurchases, $253 million of debt repayment, and $230 million of dividends paid to stockholders, partially offset by $951 million of cash generated from operating activities.

Revenue Distribution and Outlook

The geographic distribution of revenue during the September 2023 quarter showed China contributing 48%, followed by Korea at 16%, Japan at 9%, the United States at 8%, Taiwan and Europe each at 7%, and Southeast Asia at 5%. For the quarter ending December 24, 2023, Lam Research Corp (LRCX, Financial) is providing a revenue guidance of $3.7 billion, with a gross margin as a percentage of revenue at 46.5% and operating income as a percentage of revenue at 28.6%.

Lam Research Corp (LRCX, Financial) is a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. The company's equipment and services allow customers to build smaller and better-performing devices. Lam Research (Nasdaq: LRCX) is a FORTUNE 500® company headquartered in Fremont, Calif., with operations around the globe.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.