Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) Reports Solid Q3 2023 Earnings with Net Revenue of $2.80 Billion

Recovery in Travel and Tourism Spending in Macao and Singapore Boosts Performance

Author's Avatar
57 minutes ago
Summary
  • Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) reports Q3 2023 net revenue of $2.80 billion, a significant increase from $1.01 billion in the prior year quarter.
  • Net income for the quarter stands at $449 million, compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $380 million in Q3 2022.
  • The company announces a $2.0 billion stock repurchase authorization through November 3, 2025.
  • Unrestricted cash balances as of September 30, 2023, were $5.57 billion.
Article's Main Image

Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS, Financial), a leading global developer and operator of convention-based Integrated Resorts, released its financial results for Q3 2023 on October 18, 2023. The company reported a strong recovery in travel and tourism spending in both Macao and Singapore, contributing to a significant increase in net revenue and net income compared to the same period last year.

Financial Highlights

For the quarter ended September 30, 2023, Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS, Financial) reported net revenue of $2.80 billion, a substantial increase from $1.01 billion in the prior year quarter. The company's operating income was $688 million, compared to an operating loss of $177 million in Q3 2022. Net income from continuing operations for Q3 2023 was $449 million, a significant turnaround from a net loss of $380 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The company's Sands China Ltd. subsidiary also reported strong financial results. On a GAAP basis, total net revenues for SCL increased to $1.78 billion, compared to $251 million in Q3 2022. Net income for SCL was $231 million, a significant improvement from a net loss of $472 million in the same period last year.

Stockholder Returns and Balance Sheet Items

Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS, Financial) announced a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per common share during the quarter. The next quarterly dividend of $0.20 per common share will be paid on November 15, 2023, to Las Vegas Sands stockholders of record on November 7, 2023. Furthermore, the company's Board of Directors authorized increasing the amount of its outstanding common stock authorized to be repurchased from $916 million to $2.0 billion and extending the expiration date of this authorization to November 3, 2025.

As of September 30, 2023, the company reported unrestricted cash balances of $5.57 billion. The company also has access to $4.17 billion available for borrowing under its U.S., SCL, and Singapore revolving credit facilities, net of outstanding letters of credit. Total debt outstanding, excluding finance leases and financed purchases, was $14.17 billion.

Future Outlook

Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS, Financial) remains optimistic about its growth opportunities in both Macao and Singapore markets. The company's financial strength supports its ongoing investment and capital expenditure programs in both markets, as well as the pursuit of growth opportunities in new markets and the return of capital to stockholders.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.