Zions Bancorp NA (ZION) Reports 3Q23 Earnings: Net Earnings of $168 Million, Diluted EPS of $1.13

Net Interest Margin Stabilizes Amid Industry-Wide Turbulence

Author's Avatar
56 minutes ago
Summary
  • Zions Bancorp NA (ZION) reports 3Q23 net earnings of $168 million, down from $211 million in 3Q22.
  • Diluted EPS stands at $1.13, compared to $1.40 in the same period last year.
  • Net interest margin (NIM) was 2.93%, slightly up from 2.92% in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Loans and leases increased by 6% to $56.9 billion.
Article's Main Image

On October 18, 2023, Zions Bancorp NA (ZION, Financial) released its third-quarter earnings report for 2023. The company reported net earnings of $168 million, a decrease from $211 million in the same period last year. The diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $1.13, compared to $1.40 in 3Q22. Despite a challenging environment, the company's net interest margin (NIM) showed signs of stabilization, standing at 2.93%, slightly up from 2.92% in the second quarter of 2023.

Financial Performance Highlights

Zions Bancorp NA (ZION, Financial) reported that net interest income was $585 million, down 12% from the previous year. The company's pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) was $280 million, down 22%, while adjusted PPNR was $272 million, down 23%. Noninterest expense was $496 million, up 4%, and adjusted noninterest expense was $493 million, up 3%.

The company's loans and leases increased by 6% to $56.9 billion. The provision for credit losses was $41 million, compared with $71 million in the same period last year. The allowance for credit losses was 1.30%, compared with 1.09% of loans and leases.

CEO Commentary

Harris H. Simmons, Chairman and CEO of Zions Bancorp NA (ZION, Financial), commented, "Our third quarter results reflect a stabilization of the net interest margin in the wake of the industry-wide turbulence earlier in the year. While loan demand weakened in the third quarter, we were pleased with the growth in customer deposits, which increased 5% over the past three months, while higher-cost brokered deposits and short-term borrowed funds decreased 23% and 21%, respectively."

Balance Sheet Analysis

Total deposits were $75.4 billion, down 1% from the prior year quarter. Customer deposits (excluding brokered deposits) were $68.8 billion, up 5% from the second quarter of 2023. Short-term borrowings, consisting primarily of secured borrowings, were $4.3 billion, compared with $5.4 billion. The estimated CET1 capital ratio was 10.2%, compared with 9.6%.

The company's total noninterest expense increased by 4% relative to the prior year quarter, primarily due to increases in technology, telecom, and information processing expense. The efficiency ratio was 64.4%, compared with 57.6%, primarily due to a decline in adjusted taxable-equivalent revenue.

For more detailed information, investors are encouraged to visit the Zions Bancorp NA (ZION, Financial) website to access the full earnings report and supplemental presentation.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.